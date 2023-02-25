Death Cab for Cutie and Postal Service's joint tour has some new dates, with the American bands, both founded by vocalist Ben Gibbard, extending the tour to include new venues in Texas, US. The joint tour is now scheduled to take place between September 5, 2023 and October 11, 2023.

The bands made the announcement of the joint tour, which celebrates the 20 year anniversary of Transatlantism and Give Up, via a post on their official Instagram page:

Tickets for the new dates in Texas are available from March 3, 2023 at 10.am CST and are priced at $254 plus processing fees. Artists and Venue Presale will be available from March 1, 2023 at 10.am CST till March 2, 2023 10.pm CST.

Tickets and presales are available at www.ticketmaster.com, as well as www.stubhub.com.

Warpaint, The Beths to join Death Cab for Cutie and Postal Service on tour

Warpaint, the art-rock band best known for their 2014 epynomously titled album, Warpaint, will be the supporting act for the first leg of the Death Cab for Cutie and Postal Service tour. Their 2014 album received glowing reviews upon release, reaching number 2 on the UK Indie charts, and number 7 on US Alternative charts.

Following Warpaint, New Zealander indi-rock band The Beths will support the main acts. The band received critical acclaim for their 2022 album Expert in a Dying Field, which was a chart topper on the NZ album charts upon its release.

Also present will be Built to Spill, an indie rock band best known for their 2009 album There Is No Enemy, as well as singer-songwriter Samuel Ervin Beam, better known by his stage name Iron&Wine.

The full list of dates and venues for the Death Cab for Cutie and Postal Service joint-tour is given below:

September 5, 2023 – Washington, DC at Merriweather Post Pavilion

September 6, 2023 – Washington, DC at Merriweather Post Pavilion

September 8, 2023 – Portland, Maine at Cross Insurance Arena

September 9, 2023 – Kingston, Rhode Island at The Ryan Center

September 10, 2023 – New Haven, Connecticut at Westville Music Bowl

September 12, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall

September 13, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall

September 14, 2023 – Washington, DC at Merriweather Post Pavilion

September 17, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan at Meadow Brook Amphitheater

September 19, 2023 – New York, New York at Madison Square Garden

September 20, 2023 – New York, New York at Madison Square Garden

September 21, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Mann Center

September 24, 2023 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at Armory

September 26, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at Mission Ballroom

September 27, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at Mission Ballroom

September 28, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at Mission Ballroom

September 30, 2023 – Austin, Texas at Germania Insurance Amphitheater

October 1, 2023 – Grand Prairie, Texas at Texas Trust CU Theatre

October 3, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona at Arizona Financial Theatre

October 4, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nevada at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Los Angeles

October 6, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State at Climate Pledge Arena

October 7, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State at Climate Pledge Arena

October 9, 2023 – Berkeley, California at Greek Theatre – UC Berkeley

October 10, 2023 – Berkeley, California at Greek Theatre – UC Berkeley

October 11, 2023 – Berkeley, California at Greek Theatre – UC Berkeley

October 13, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at Hollywood Bowl

October 15, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at Hollywood Bowl

October 17, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at Hollywood Bowl

More about Death Cab for Cutie

Death Cab for Cutie was originally formed as a solo project by lead vocalist Ben Gibbard before the success of the project's first mixtape, You Can Play These Songs with Chords, allowed him to expand it into a full-scale band.

Death Cab for Cutie released their first album, Something About Airplanes, in 1998 to positive reviews. This was followed by a transition period, with the induction of Jason McGerr on the drums.

In 2003, Death Cab for Cutie attained critical acclaim and commercial success with their 2003 concept album Transatlanticism, which explores the themes of loneliness and the human need to be loved within the context of a long distance relationship. The album was released to glowing reviews, debuting at 97 on the Billboard 200 chart and selling more than 500,000 copies that year.

