Death Cab for Cutie and The Postal Service Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues, and more

American rock band Death Cab for Cutie and indie pop supergroup The Postal Service have announced a co-headlining US tour slated for next year. Ben Gibbard, a member of both bands, will back them up on the tour.

The upcoming joint tour will feature Death Cab performing their 2003 album Transatlanticism while The Postal Service will perform their album, Give Up, in full on each day. Interested readers can check out all the tour dates in this article.

In a press statement, Gibbard said:

“I know for a fact I will never have a year again like 2003. The Postal Service record came out; ‘Transatlanticism’ came out. These two records will be on my tombstone, and I’m totally fine with that. I’ve never had a more creatively inspired year.”

Presale tickets for Death Cab for Cutie’s tour will be available from December 14 at 10:00 am PT, and will continue through December 15 at 10:00 pm PT. Fans can sign up for early access tickets on https://giveuptransatlanticismtour.com/. Tickets for the general sale will be available from December 16 at 10:00 am PT via Ticketmaster.

Death Cab for Cutie and The Postal Service Tour 2023 dates

SEPTEMBER 2023

September 8 – Portland - Cross Insurance Arena

September 9 – Kingston - The Ryan Center

September 10 – New Haven - Westville Music Bowl

September 12 – Boston - Music Hall

September 13 – Boston - MGM Music Hall

September 14 – Washington - Merriweather Post Pavilion

September 17 – Detroit - Meadow Brook Amphitheater

September 20 – New York - Madison Square Garden

September 21 – Philadelphia - The Mann Center

September 24 – Minneapolis - The Armory

September 26 – Denver - The Mission Ballroom

September 27 – Denver - The Mission Ballroom

OCTOBER 2023

October 3 – Phoenix - Arizona Financial Theatre

October 4 – Las Vegas - The Chelsea Ballroom

October 7 – Seattle - Climate Pledge Arena

October 10 – Berkeley - Greek Theatre

October 13 – Los Angeles - Hollywood Bowl

The Postal Service released their debut and only album, Give Up, in 2003 and disbanded shortly after in 2005. In 2013, they reunited for a tour and released a re-issue of Give Up to celebrate its tenth anniversary. The permanent members of The Postal Service were Ben Gibbard, Jimmy Tamborello and Jenny Lewis.

NME quoted Ben Gibbard as saying:

“I was writing for [Postal Service debut] ‘Give Up’ and [Death Cab’s] ‘Transatlanticism’ at the same time in 2001 and 2002. The Postal Service obviously didn’t exist at that point, but Death Cab wasn’t touring a lot – we were still very self-contained as just the four of us in a van with a merch person."

He further added, noting:

"The workload and expectations weren’t anything like what they became later, so I had so much free time to have these things going at the same time.”

Meanwhile, Death Cab For Cutie has separately announced a 2023 tour in support of their recently released album Asphalt Meadows. The band will be backed by rock bands Momma and Slow Pulp on select dates of their tour. The US leg of their tour will kick off on January 27 in Louisville, Kentucky and will wrap up on February 14 in Nashville, Tennessee.

