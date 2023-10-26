Will Taylor Swift's Eras Tour be released on stream? Possibility explored 

Although Taylor Swift was in negotiations with streaming platforms on the release of the Eras Tour Film, she has withheld them now and will only resume once the OTT giants reach an agreement with SAG-AFTRA, according to sources at Hollywood Reporter.

The ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike bans performers from promoting their movies. However, despite the strike, Taylor is allowed to publicize her film since the film signed and received an interim agreement with SAG-AFTRA. As a result, the guild's strike rules do not apply to the film

In a statement to EW, SAG-AFTRA said

"The Eras concert film was applied for, qualified for, and signed to an interim agreement in the same manner as every other production with an IA. By securing the Interim Agreement Swift and her team ensured that the film was produced in full compliance with strike rules."

As a result, Swift has been applauded by fans for complying with the SAG-AFTRA Union's protests and strikes against the streaming giants. It is important to note that earlier Netflix got the streaming rights to the Miss Americana and Reputation tour films. And, Apple TV had the rights to the 1989 tour film.

Expand Tweet

Why is Taylor Swift's Eras Tour film so in demand among streaming giants?

Even before. the concert film was released, the movie had already reaped an impressive $26 million in revenue on the very first day of its pre-sales. Swift's decision to secure an exclusive agreement with AMC gives the movie theatre giant impressive benefits due to its high demand.

This means, that by striking a deal with the Love Story singer, OTT can cash in on a lucrative deal. If the film does come to a streaming platform, it will most probably be released after January 12, 2024, since according to Swift's deal with AMC, the film is set to play exclusively in theatres for at least 13 weeks.

The concert film's 13-week run is unlike any other concert film's stint. It is longer than most Hollywood films as well. Most films are usually played in theatres for a month before being pushed on OTTs.

It is also important to note, that if Taylor Swift did agree to stream the Eras Tour Film, chances of Netflix getting the deal are very slim. In 2021, Taylor Swift commented on a scene from Netflix Original, Ginny and Georgia. In the scene, protagonist Ginny can be heard saying, "What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift."

Swift responded;

Expand Tweet

Swift's mention of Miss Americana refers to her fruitful collaboration when she gave Netflix streaming rights for the concert film in 2020.

Expand Tweet

According to RadicalMedia co-founder Jon Kamen:

"Concert films were ruined by poor execution, They were once produced as cheaply as they could be produced with the minimum number of cameras that you could afford."

However, Taylor Swift has set standards high with her Sam Wrench-directed Eras Tour Concert film. It was filmed over multiple nights during the Bad Blood singer's shows at Los Angeles' so-fi stadium. The film had 40 camera operators along with an armada of camera tech.