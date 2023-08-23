Drake posts hilarious video of Dillon Brooks shunning him as "Favorite Canadian"

Recently, members of Team Canada were asked about their "Favorite Canadian" and were given the choice between rapper Drake and actor Ryan Reynolds. Most of the team members chose one of these two popular Canadian figures, but Houston Rockets player Dillon Brooks had a different answer.

Here's a look at the video that was uploaded by @FIBAWC.

In the video itself, each player went with Drake as their choice from players such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, RJ Barrett, and Lu Dort. However, before the clip ended, Dillon Brooks went on a different route and surprisingly picked Ryan Reynolds over Drake.

Hilariously enough, Drake himself had a response for Dillon Brooks' pick as he posted it on his Instagram story.

"I spotted a tender heart @bendadonnn."

Dillon Brooks chooses Ryan Reynolds over Drake as "Favourite Indian"

As Team Canada continues to prepare for the upcoming FIBA World Cup 2023, this brief comedic moment is a nice breather for the team ahead of the international tournament.

Dillon Brooks on his preparation and mindset ahead of FIBA World Cup 2023

Brooks is aiming to contribute to his country after his previous season with the Memphis Grizzlies ended in disappointment, according to Sportsnet's Michael Grange.

"I've been chilling," Brooks said. "I've working out, making sure I get my body right, keep my body right the whole time so I don't have no drop off. And then just focusing mostly on myself, staying off social media, working on my game, doing what I have to do."

"This is where it all started, and there's no politics," Brooks added. "We're here to play for our country, there's no set narrative or any of that. I can't wait to play with my guys and put on that white and red, and play hard."

Dillon Brooks's previous 2022-23 season with the Memphis Grizzlies

During the 2022-23 season, Brooks saw a slip in his production as he averaged 14.3 points per game (39.6% shooting, including 32.6% from 3-point range). The season prior, Brooks averaged 18.4 ppg (43.2% shooting, including 30.9% from 3-point range).

His decrease in production caught up to him during the Grizzlies' first-round meeting against the Los Angeles Lakers. In that match-up, Brooks struggled to find any sort of rhythm as he finished averaging 10.5 ppg (31.2% shooting, including 23.8% from 3-point range).

During the 2023 free agency, he was not brought back by the team as they were looking in a different direction. After his subpar performance throughout the season, Brooks ended up landing with the Houston Rockets.

