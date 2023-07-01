Dillon Brooks signs massive $80 million contract with  Rockets after rumors of playing in China: Salary, duration and more

Free agent swingman Dillon Brooks is not taking his talents to China after all, despite what many NBA fans thought. Brooks has agreed to join the Houston Rockets on a four-year, $80 million contract.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the deal brokered by Brooks' agent, Mike George of One Sports Legacy. It was not surprising to see the former Memphis Grizzlies player join Houston since it was rumored ahead of free agency.

According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, Brooks' contract with the Rockets is fully guaranteed with no player option or team option in the final year. The 27-year-old defensive player perfectly fits with the Rockets since they are missing a starting small forward.

Dillon Brooks is coming off a down season with the Memphis Grizzlies. He averaged 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He shot a career-low 39.6% from the field, including 32.6% from beyond the arc.

Brooks was even worse in the playoffs against the LA Lakers when he poked a bear named LeBron James. He averaged 10.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in six games, while shooting 31.2% from the field and just 23.8% from the 3-point area.

Despite his struggles offensively, Brooks remained one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA. He was named to the All-Defensive Second Team after the season, leading to free agency.

There were rumors that no team might want to sign Brooks and he's bound to China. However, the Rockets had the cap space and the need for a wing defender so it's not a bad deal for both sides.

According to Spotrac, Brooks' salary for the 2023-24 season will be $21.6 million. It will be decreasing annually with an $18.4 million salary in the final year of the contract.

Dillon Brooks leaves Memphis Grizzlies on a sour note

Dillon Brooks of the Memphis Grizzlies

Dillon Brooks started his career with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2017 as a second-round pick out of Oregon. Brooks easily carved out a starting spot with the Grizzlies and was a starter in his rookie season.

The 27-year-old star became an important pillar for a young Memphis team over the years. The arrival of Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane turned the Grizzlies into real contenders in the West.

However, Brooks' antics and the overall brashness of the young Grizzlies eventually became their undoing this season. Add Morant's off-court issues and it was a tough campaign in Memphis. The Grizzlies then ended their relationship with Brooks on a sour note by announcing that they won't be bringing him back.

