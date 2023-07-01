LeBron James is celebrating Klutch Sports' success after Rich Paul helped three players get huge contracts on the first day of free agency. James took a shot at Paul's critics by praising his longtime friend for a great job on Friday.

In a post on Twitter, "The King" mocked the people who questioned Paul and Klutch Sports. The NBA's biggest agent dominated the first day of free agency by negotiating three contracts worth $390 million.

"And y'all still wanna question is Rich Paul is the H.I.M.," James tweeted. "It says a lot about you if you not feeling us. I told him less is more it's plenty of us."

Rich Paul's first successful deal of free agency was Draymond Green's four-year, $100 million contract with the Golden State Warriors. Green will be returning to the Warriors, and continue teaming up with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. The acquisition of Chris Paul possibly extends the Warriors Big 3's championship window.

Shams Charania of The Athletic then announced that Klutch Sports agreed to a five-year, $160 million deal for Jerami Grant with the Portland Trail Blazers. Grant is coming his first season in Portland and the Blazers' decision to bring him back ensures they can contend with Damian Lillard.

Finally, Rich Paul helped Fred VanVleet make history with his three-year, $130 million contract with the Houston Rockets. VanVleet became the first undrafted player to sign a $100 million contract in NBA history. He'll be helping the Rockets in their next phase of rebuilding and trying to get more wins next season.

LeBron James gets some help from free agency

LeBron James of the LA Lakers.

LeBron James is getting some help next season after Rob Pelinka's savvy moves on the first day of free agency. The LA Lakers general manager managed to bring back Rui Hachimura by agreeing to a three-year, $51 million contract on Friday.

The Lakers followed it up by signing free agents Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish and Gabe Vincent. Prince agreed to a one-year contract, while Reddish was signed to a two-year, veteran's minimum deal. As for Vincent, he got a three-year, $33 million contract.

However, the LA Lakers are not done making some moves in free agency. They will still need to re-sign Austin Reaves, who was the third-best player for the Lakers behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the postseason.

Juvan Buha of The Athletic reported that the Lakers will also try to bring back D'Angelo Russell. They might also use their two remaining veteran minimum contracts to add backup centers.

