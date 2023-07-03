Dillon Brooks making 10x more than Russell Westbrook in new NBA contract has fans in frenzy - “Most valuable problem” 

Dillon Brooks will make 10 times more than Russell Westbrook on his new NBA contract with the Houston Rockets. Brooks signed a four-year $80 million contract in free agency, while Westbrook re-signed with the LA Clippers on a two-year $7.8 million contract.
Westbrook's past credentials as an MVP and a starting caliber point guard compared to Brooks' being a defensive specialist only has critics wondering if the latter got overpaid. However, Brooks is in his career's prime and received interest from other teams around the league.
Westbrook, soon to be 35, didn't receive interest apart from the Clippers, leading him to sign a relatively smaller deal. He's lost some attributes that helped him become a bonafide All-Star player. Westbrook isn't a 20-point scorer consistently, nor does he boast the same athleticism he did in his prime.
Brooks, meanwhile, is courted for his defensive ability and hard-nosed playing style. The Rockets needed that to improve on that end of the floor. Their options in the market were limited, with several top names already signed to contracts elsewhere and others opting to sign with contenders.
Dillon Brooks and Russell Westbrook find the right fit regardless of their contract disparity
Dillon Brooks and Russell Westbrook are in a setting where their skillset can be utilized well. Brooks received plenty of hate over the last few years for his unwarranted jabs in press conferences and below-average offensive game, but his defense remains elite.
He is an All-Defensive type player. There aren't many players out there who can play defense with such intensity. The Rockets didn't have anyone on their roster who would do the dirty work and pesky defending in iso situations.
Meanwhile, Westbrook is way past his prime. However, he remains one of the most elite distributors and facilitators. At this stage of his career, Westbrook needed a setting where he would be a true point guard, and the Clippers presented that to him.
They have the shooting around him to accommodate his services. Westbrook's finishing has been questionable, but his ability to drive and draw attention to kick out passes is still intact. In the last year, Westbrook's defense has also improved significantly.
He took up the toughest assignments with the Lakers and the Clippers and succeeded. His physicality and intensity remain unparalleled, something LA desperately needed.
