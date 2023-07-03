Dillon Brooks making 10x more than Russell Westbrook in new NBA contract has fans in frenzy - “Most valuable problem” 

Dillon Brooks will make 10 times more than Russell Westbrook on his new NBA contract with the Houston Rockets. Brooks signed a four-year $80 million contract in free agency, while Westbrook re-signed with the LA Clippers on a two-year $7.8 million contract.

Westbrook's past credentials as an MVP and a starting caliber point guard compared to Brooks' being a defensive specialist only has critics wondering if the latter got overpaid. However, Brooks is in his career's prime and received interest from other teams around the league.

Westbrook, soon to be 35, didn't receive interest apart from the Clippers, leading him to sign a relatively smaller deal. He's lost some attributes that helped him become a bonafide All-Star player. Westbrook isn't a 20-point scorer consistently, nor does he boast the same athleticism he did in his prime.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brooks, meanwhile, is courted for his defensive ability and hard-nosed playing style. The Rockets needed that to improve on that end of the floor. Their options in the market were limited, with several top names already signed to contracts elsewhere and others opting to sign with contenders.

However, fans mixed reactions to Dillon Brooks' new contract after seeing the difference in his and Russell Westbrook's new salary. Here's one of the reactions:

"Most valuable problem"

More reactions followed:

T.G.E @ForeverMemphis_ @NBAMemes Discuss what ? One is in his last years and the other is still in his prime @NBAMemes Discuss what ? One is in his last years and the other is still in his prime

Dom @Underrated_Dom



Russ hasn’t been the same since he got hurt the bubble year I think it was or year before. He’s had chance after chance.



This is what needs to happen pay people who are on the court a lot and secondly big contributors. @NBAMemes Dillon Brooks is 27Russ hasn’t been the same since he got hurt the bubble year I think it was or year before. He’s had chance after chance.This is what needs to happen pay people who are on the court a lot and secondly big contributors. @NBAMemes Dillon Brooks is 27Russ hasn’t been the same since he got hurt the bubble year I think it was or year before. He’s had chance after chance. This is what needs to happen pay people who are on the court a lot and secondly big contributors.

Dennis @dennis_k_g @NBAMemes Sorry but, “You Don't Get What You Deserve, You Get What You Negotiate.” It just business! 🤷🏾‍♂️ @NBAMemes Sorry but, “You Don't Get What You Deserve, You Get What You Negotiate.” It just business! 🤷🏾‍♂️

Tiago @TDHyper @NBAMemes Russ will have access to endless toilets at intuit. @NBAMemes Russ will have access to endless toilets at intuit.

Bench Warmer Banter @bwb_sports @NBAMemes Just recorded a podcast, discussed this for a minute. Kind of wild that De’Angelo Russell is making more as well @NBAMemes Just recorded a podcast, discussed this for a minute. Kind of wild that De’Angelo Russell is making more as well

Steve Mullins @stevenpmullins

three point competition at the all star game this year. let’s see if the backboards and rims can make it through that contest. @NBAMemes they should do a westbrook and dillon brooks 1 on 1three point competition at the all star game this year. let’s see if the backboards and rims can make it through that contest. @NBAMemes they should do a westbrook and dillon brooks 1 on 1three point competition at the all star game this year. let’s see if the backboards and rims can make it through that contest.

Ice La Flare ❄️ @IceLagoonTune @NBAMemes Westbrook has an Allstar skill set without the Allstar skill. They’re both brick layers, but Brooks at least gives you a competent defender. And Brooks is only 27. Still overpaid him tho @NBAMemes Westbrook has an Allstar skill set without the Allstar skill. They’re both brick layers, but Brooks at least gives you a competent defender. And Brooks is only 27. Still overpaid him tho

Author Brett Scott Ermilio @BrettErmilio @NBAMemes I'll take Russ 100% of the time in this scenario. Unreal waste of money on Brooks. He has a solid game, no doubt, but 20M a year for an excellent defender who can give you 12-14pts a game is kinda crazy. @NBAMemes I'll take Russ 100% of the time in this scenario. Unreal waste of money on Brooks. He has a solid game, no doubt, but 20M a year for an excellent defender who can give you 12-14pts a game is kinda crazy.

Robert Kennedy @BigRobOfficial_ @NBAMemes I mean we all watched Russ play, Rockets are trying to tank. @NBAMemes I mean we all watched Russ play, Rockets are trying to tank.

Sy @CryptoSy2 @NBAMemes Russ is an offensive who can’t shoot and Brooks is a defensive player who can’t shoot. @NBAMemes Russ is an offensive who can’t shoot and Brooks is a defensive player who can’t shoot.

Laker for Life @bliink_172 @NBAMemes The Rockets are just giving money away. Brooks 80 million n Van Vleet 130 million, I mean they’re good players. But not that good. Russ is just not that good anymore. He was definitely overpaid the last 3 years. I mean 40 million plus. Teams would let him shoot 🧱 🧱 🧱 @NBAMemes The Rockets are just giving money away. Brooks 80 million n Van Vleet 130 million, I mean they’re good players. But not that good. Russ is just not that good anymore. He was definitely overpaid the last 3 years. I mean 40 million plus. Teams would let him shoot 🧱 🧱 🧱

Dillon Brooks and Russell Westbrook find the right fit regardless of their contract disparity

Dillon Brooks and Russell Westbrook are in a setting where their skillset can be utilized well. Brooks received plenty of hate over the last few years for his unwarranted jabs in press conferences and below-average offensive game, but his defense remains elite.

He is an All-Defensive type player. There aren't many players out there who can play defense with such intensity. The Rockets didn't have anyone on their roster who would do the dirty work and pesky defending in iso situations.

Meanwhile, Westbrook is way past his prime. However, he remains one of the most elite distributors and facilitators. At this stage of his career, Westbrook needed a setting where he would be a true point guard, and the Clippers presented that to him.

They have the shooting around him to accommodate his services. Westbrook's finishing has been questionable, but his ability to drive and draw attention to kick out passes is still intact. In the last year, Westbrook's defense has also improved significantly.

He took up the toughest assignments with the Lakers and the Clippers and succeeded. His physicality and intensity remain unparalleled, something LA desperately needed.

Poll : 0 votes