Memphis Grizzlies' depth chart updated: How does team line up their starting 5 after getting Marcus Smart & G.G. Jackson?

The Memphis Grizzlies' depth chart has undergone quite a transformation to their starting five following their blockbuster Marcus Smart trade. The news came as a shock to many, as many had viewed Smart as the heart and soul of the Boston Celtics.

Moreover, the rumors were that the Celtics were in the process of trading Malcolm Brogdon in a package for Kristaps Porzingis. Nevertheless, when trade talks took a turn for the worse, the team wound up including Smart in the deal, sending him to Memphis as part of a deal for Porzingis.

Following that, let's take a look at the Memphis Grizzlies' depth chart after adding Smart and G.G. Jackon to the roster.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PG Ja Morant Jacob Gilyard SG Marcus Smart Luke Kennard Zaire Williams SF Desmond Bane Jon Konchar PF Jaren Jackson Jr. David Roddy Santi Aldama Kenneth Lofton Jr. C Steven Adams Xavier Tillman G.G. Jackson

With the NBA's free agency period approaching, the Grizzlies will look to shake things up by making trades and signing free agents.

Given that they finished the regular season just two wins behind the Denver Nuggets, it's no secret that they will look to build momentum heading into the next season.

Looking at how injuries could impact Memphis Grizzlies depth chart

Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers - Game Three

The Grizzlies will kick off the season at a disadvantage due to Ja Morant facing a 25-game suspension forcing him out of the depth chart. So, it's also important to take into consideration players who may not be ready to start the season due to injuries.

Currently, Steven Adams, Desmond Bane, and Luke Kennard are all sidelined due to injuries. In January, Steven Adams suffered a PCL injury that was expected to sideline him for a short perio. The 3-5-week timeline is long over, but Adams is still not back in the Memphis Grizzlies' depth chart.

You may also like: Fans react to Chris Paul-Jordan Poole trade

After undergoing a stem-cell injection to speed up his return, Adams wound up being sidelined for the rest of the season, including the postseason.

In the case of Desmond Bane, it was reported by Fox Sports that he underwent surgery to repair a broken bone in his toe after the Grizzlies' season ended.

Last but not the least, Luke Kennard left Game 5 against the LA Lakers with a shoulder injury that kept him out of Game 6. Fortunately, it sounds as though the injury wasn't severe, and he will be back in time for the start of the new season.

While Adams' status remains up in the air, the rest of the Memphis Grizzlies' depth chart is expected to be healthy for the start of the season.

You may also like: Kawhi Leonard expected to return in training camp

Poll : 0 votes