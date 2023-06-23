Clippers news- Kawhi Leonard expected to make a return to training camp after missing the 2023 NBA Playoffs

LA Clippers small forward Kawhi Leonard underwent a procedure on his right knee on June 6. Lawrence Frank, their president of basketball operations, said that the "clean-up procedure" went well and that Leonard would be available for training camp in September.

Leonard suffered a meniscus tear in his knee during the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Kevin Durant and Devin Booker-led Phoenix Suns. Prior to his injury, Leonard was averaging 34.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and six assists per game in the series.

However, the Suns beat the Clippers in five games, three of which Leonard was not available for.

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears Kawhi Leonard, Right Knee Sprain, listed out for Game 3 by Clippers. Kawhi Leonard, Right Knee Sprain, listed out for Game 3 by Clippers.

When Leonard was sidelined in Game 3, it was reported that he sustained a knee sprain. However, after receiving an MRI, it was found that Leonard has a meniscus tear.

Leonard has had his fair share of injuries in the past. Due to an ACL tear, he missed the entire 2021-2022 season. There are now questions regarding his status moving forward.

Lawrence Frank provided some relief for fans on Thursday night, stating to reporters:

“He feels great. It's an eight-week recovery from surgery to when you're on the court playing in a game."

Frank said that Leonard would be "100%" available for the training camp.

Are the LA Clippers contenders for the NBA championship in 2023-2024?

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George signed with the LA Clippers in 2019. Ever since, the Clippers have been touted by many to win a championship, but have fallen short of their goals every year.

LA has constantly faced issues with injuries. Their two co-stars have had season-ending injuries in the past which resulted in fans and critics speculating whether they should start over and rebuild.

Despite these lows, there is still hope, simply because of their co-stars. Kawhi Leonard is a two-time NBA champion and won the NBA Finals MVP on both of those occasions. Paul George is also an elite-level player who, although not a champion, can still play at a championship level.

Ultimately, for this team, it all comes down to the health of their players. Leonard has not played in more than 60 games in a season since 2016-2017. While he is ready to kick off the 2023-2024 season, there is uncertainty about whether he can go through an entire season without picking up any major injuries.

LA has not had much success as a franchise since its inception despite the numerous all-star-level players that have featured on its roster. With Leonard and George, they are definitely contenders, but it is one of those things that they will have to prove before anybody puts their hopes in them again.

