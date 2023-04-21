NBA Injury report- Kawhi Leonard ruled out of Game 3 due to a knee injury

The LA Clippers will once again be without Kawhi Leonard in a crucial playoff game. He has been ruled out for Game 3 of their series against the Phoenix Suns due to a right knee sprain.

Leonard reportedly suffered the injury after the Clippers' riveting 115-110 win in Game 1 on Sunday. "The Claw" played 42 minutes and finished with 38 points, five rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block. He was unquestionably the best player on both ends of the floor in that game.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral BREAKING: Kawhi Leonard is OUT tonight due to a knee sprain BREAKING: Kawhi Leonard is OUT tonight due to a knee sprain https://t.co/4ksuOBcJYY

Game 2 was still vintage Kawhi Leonard despite already suffering from the said injury. He was on the floor for 39 minutes and tallied 31 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

Leonard was upstaged by Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker on the offensive end, but the Clippers forward was the best two-way player.

Leonard averaged 34.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.0 steals while hitting 54% of his shots. No one on the Clippers' roster is replacing that kind of production.

What has been impressive about Kawhi Leonard's series against the Suns is his load on both ends of the floor. Coach Ty Lue has given him the bulk of the scoring burden and has also assigned him the task of guarding Kevin Durant.

In the first two games of the series, Leonard arguably bested Kevin Durant. Unfortunately, that sizzling head-to-head matchup will have to be put on hold as "The Claw" will nurse an injured right knee.

Lue was visibly frustrated when he faced the media after he was told by the training staff about Kawhi Leonard's status. He had this to say heading into Game 3:

"I feel sorry for Kawhi because he's worked so hard to get to this point. But all the guys, we've got to step up, and they understand that. We've been in this position before, and we've just got to control what we can control."

The LA Clippers will already miss Paul George throughout the first-round of the series against the Phoenix Suns. They've somehow incredibly managed to get a split in Arizona due to Leonard's superb back-to-back games.

Leonard has been listed as day-to-day. Game 4 will be on Saturday at 3:30 PM ET. It remains to be seen if Kawhi Leonard's status will change by then.

The Phoenix Suns are poised to regain homecourt advantage without Kawhi Leonard in Game 3

The LA Clippers stole Game 1 and homecourt edge behind Leonard's spectacular performance. LA also received crucial contributions from Russell Westbrook, but it was Leonard who carried the team all game long.

Without "The Claw" in Game 3, the Clippers could give up what they worked so hard to achieve in the series opener. Los Angeles will head into tonight's game without their top two best players.

Hopefully, the two-time NBA Finals MVP will be back for Game 4. Otherwise, this series could be over once it returns to Phoenix for Game 5.

