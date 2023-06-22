'Tell Jordan Poole it was me": Chris Paul's Warriors trade leads to hilarious Draymond Green memes among NBA fandom

The Golden State Warriors and the Washington Wizards have left the NBA community stunned ahead of Thursday night's draft. According to reports, the Washington Wizards are sending Chris Paul to Golden State in exchange for Jordan Poole.

A potential trade for Poole isn't entirely surprising given his underwhelming postseason performance. With that said, however, few could have predicted that Chris Paul would end up in Golden State.

In addition, Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the Warriors are sending a 2030 protected first-round pick, and a 2027 second-rounder to the Wizards as well.

While there was suspicion that the Warriors could wind up waiving Paul to free up cap space, that no longer seems to be the case. According to a follow-up report from Chris B. Haynes, the Warriors' plan is to work Paul into their rotations in pursuit of an NBA championship.

Given the surprising nature of the trade, the reactions from fans have continued to pour in. Check out some of the funniest below.

Looking at the Golden State Warriors rotations with Chris Paul

The main question among fans and analysts is how the Golden State's plans to work Chris Paul and Steph Curry into rotations together. While Paul's facilitating and Curry's off-ball movement seems like a winning combination, the team could struggle with the two on defense.

Given that, the expectation among many fans is that the Warriors will look to play Chris Paul in a Sixth Man role off the bench. With that being said, however, there's been some concern on social media about Paul's health at 38 years old.

Last season, Paul played just 59 games, much like his two seasons in Houston where he played 58 games in 2017 and 2018. Although his first two seasons in Phoenix saw him play 70 and 65 regular season games respectively, Paul's production has dropped.

This postseason saw him drop a career-low 12.4 points per game, much like his career-low 13.9 in the regular season.

With the team looking to return to the postseason and make another run at an NBA title, only time will tell how Paul fits with the franchise.

