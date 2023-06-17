Photos: Luka Doncic’s shoes Jordan Luka 2 images surfaces online which are expected to launch this summer

The Jordan Luka 2 shoes, which are expected to release on July 11, has officially begun to make their way around social media ahead of the highly anticipated release. Back in April, the Jordan Luka 2 was seen being worn by the Mavericks star in a social media post, garnering quite a bit of attention.

The unique blend of futuristic low-top style more commonly seen today combined with materials reminiscent of the Jordan 8 immediately split the NBA community. On one hand, the shoes look to be rather unique when compared to many of the shoes today.

On the other hand, many questioned whether the suede material would make the shoes hotter than the knit material used in many basketball shoes. According to Twitter user LukaDonkicks, the shoes will feature IsoPlate and Forumla23 cushioning to give hoopers all the support they need.

The shoes also boast a glow-in-the-dark sole, which will certainly turn heads. While the feature may add some style points to wear-testers scores, translucent glow-in-the-dark material has been criticized by hoopers in the past.

In addition to the glow-in-the-dark rubber outsole being traditionally stiffer than softer rubber, the material has been considered to have less 'grip' on courts. While it is typically more durable than soft rubber on outdoor asphalt courts, indoor recreational courts are a different story.

NBA courts that are well-maintained and are swept multiple times per game likely won't give Doncic problems. Casual players may have problems in recreational settings. Hoopers who are in the habit of wiping the soles of their shoes during pickup games will likely be doing the same with the Jordan Luka 2's.

|| Taking you into the futureThe debut colorway of the Jordan Luka 2 will release July 11th, 2023. @luka7doncic || @Jumpman23 Taking you into the future 🔮The debut colorway of the Jordan Luka 2 will release July 11th, 2023.@luka7doncic || @Jumpman23 https://t.co/kZHwvhhQpm

Looking at the Jordan Luka partnership, and other colorways

With the highly anticipated release of the Jordan Luka 2 in July, fans are chomping at the bit for news regarding the other announced colorways. Last month, five colorways in total, including the model shown above, were all teased by Jordan.

Several of the colorways which were announced already have targeted release dates. According to SoleRetriever, the 'Football Grey Black', 'Tropical Twist', and 'Rainbow Sorbet', colorways will all release in Fall 2023.

In addition, the 'Black Wolf Grey', 'White Black Green Strike', and 'Safari' Jordan Luka 2 models are set for Holiday 2023 releases.

With the upcoming NBA season set to tip off in October, fans will likely be treated to a slew of exclusive 'player edition' models of the Jordan Luka 2 throughout the year.

Doncic, who signed a five-year contract with Jordan in December 2019, is expected to continue releasing shoes through the brand. Given his prominence as not only one of the best players in the league, but also as one of Europe's biggest stars, the shoes are expected to sell out quick.

