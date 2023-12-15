"Fr can't wait to hear the love songs about him": Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge PDA romance stirs fan frenzy online

Singer Olivia Rodrigo seemed to have validated the rumors of her romance with actor Louis Partridge on Thursday, December 14, 2023. The alleged couple were seen engaging in PDA and sharing a k*ss at a gas station in New York. The pictures of Rodrigo and Partridge were uploaded on X, formerly Twitter, which led to fans getting incredibly excited.

The rumors of the two dating began in October 2023, when the vampire singer and the actor were photographed together. According to the Cosmopolitan magazine, the two were pictured strolling and putting their arms around each other's waists on multiple date nights in London.

Rodrigo also reportedly traveled to London to see Louis and spend some quality time together. The two have reportedly been inseparable ever since they met via mutual friends.

Expand Tweet

As mentioned, photos of the alleged couple's PDA were shared on X and they immediately went viral. The images, which were uploaded by Film Updates and Pop Base, saw multiple reactions from fans across the globe. After fans saw the images shared by the latter, they took to commenting hoping for happiness for Rodrigo and her supposed new-found love with one person even commenting:

Fans express their happiness as Rodrigo and Partridge are recently spotted kissing in public (Image via X / @angelxcold)

Fans gush over Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge’s kiss in the streets of NYC

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge are recently spotted together in NYC (Image via X / 22metgala / @MichaelEbere4)

The aforementioned pictures show Olivia Rodrigo in brown corduroy trousers, a beige floral shirt, tan leather boots, and a suede jacket with sherpa lining. The traitor singer accessorized her look with silver chain necklaces, a couple of rings, and a pair of black oval sunglasses.

Meanwhile, the Enola Holmes star, Louis Partridge, was seen wearing brown leather lace-up boots, and a blue and white flannel shirt. He wore a brown leather jacket with a matching sherpa lining at the collar and a green baseball cap to complete his look.

Expand Tweet

Olivia and Louis, according to TMZ, have allegedly been dating for the last two months. The speculations rose after an image of them getting intimate in London went viral. Louis was also reportedly spotted in New York City on Saturday, December 9, 2023, assisting Olivia Rodrigo with her Saturday Night Live performance.

As per Billboard, the day before, on Friday, he had seen her performance at the Jingle Ball in the same city. He was even seen on camera applauding the performance of All-American B**ch and filming Rodrigo's performance. The alleged couple also reportedly drove off together after the show.

The photos of the two stars k*ssing in public went viral on X after they were shared by accounts like Pop Base. The comment section of the posts was flooded by the fans of Olivia Rodrigo and Partridge who were gushing about the alleged couple. While some said that they looked happy together, others called them "lovebirds."

Fans were excited to see the alleged couple's pictures (Image via X / @MichaelEbere4)

Fans were excited to see the alleged couple's pictures (Image via X / @RealMona_)

Fans were excited to see the alleged couple's pictures (Image via X / @kijanaYaa)

Fans were excited to see the alleged couple's pictures (Image via X / @Jigspunadiya)

Fans were excited to see the alleged couple's pictures (Image via X / @comradecharl)

Fans were excited to see the alleged couple's pictures (Image via X / @DonRichieSnr1)

Fans were excited to see the alleged couple's pictures (Image via X / @missfacto)

Fans were excited to see the alleged couple's pictures (Image via X / @AshishArora_06)

Rodrigo's Guts gained enormous popularity

Olivia Rodrigo released her second studio album, Guts, through Geffen Records on September 8, 2023. She collaborated extensively with producer Dan Nigro, who produced her debut album Sour, on its writing and recording.

Addressing this latest album, Rodrigo said that it was about "growing pains" and trying to figure out who she was at "this point" in her life.

"I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20 — it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change. I think that's all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that," she added.

With the equivalent of 302,000 records sold in the US and around 100 million streams, Guts became Olivia Rodrigo's second No. 1 album. This is the fourth-largest opening week for any album in 2023. It came after Travis Scott's enormously successful debut week with Utopia.