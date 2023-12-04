Who played George Santos on SNL's latest episode? Expelled Rep. is shown bidding farewell to Congress in a skit

With a made-up press conference and a musical song, the most recent edition of Saturday Night Live made fun of former Representative George Santos for being fired from Congress on Friday, December 1.

The former congressman was mockingly sent off the air with a spoof of Candle in the Wind by Sir Elton John.

After a damning ethics report earlier in November found that the New York Republican had attempted to "fraudulently exploit every aspect of his House candidature for his own personal financial profit," including the use of campaign funds for personal use, the House voted to remove George Santos from Congress.

Expand Tweet

In a recent skit on Saturday night, SNL star Bowen Yang said goodbye to Rep. George Santos, who was expelled. The skit goes like following his expulsion, Santos, who was played by Yang, held a press conference outside the Capitol building and claimed that he was being attacked and harassed by the entire nation because he was a “proud, gay thief".

Saturday Night Live is shown to make fun of the recently expelled Rep. George Santos

George Santos has recently been fired (Image via Facebook / George Santos for Congress NY-3)

Before joining the office in January, Santos was embroiled in a controversy after it was revealed that he had made false statements about several items, including his college degree, work at prestigious Wall Street businesses, and his Jewish background.

During its opening, Saturday Night Live show tackled the week's major political story, performing a farewell song and a skit to the now-expelled congressman, George Santos.

The opening scene parodied Wolf Blitzer's The Situation Room on CNN, with Sarah Sherman playing the anchor in the skit, announcing that a breaking news press conference is taking place from the Capitol. After the expulsion vote, Santos, who was played by Bowen Yang, summoned a news conference.

In the entire skit, he can be seen conducting his farewell news conference outside the Capitol and delivering a new version of Elton John's Candle in the Wind.

In the play, Santos complains:

"Enough, enough, everyone stop assaulting me! I'm being assaulted”.

During the SNL episode, with an overcoat thrown over his shoulders, he claimed that it's been a witch hunt since the day he was elected, but if he were guilty of anything, it's being a fraud due to his excessive love.

Santos then went on:

“Now I’m sure you bloodthirsty jackals in the media have a thousand mean, nasty questions you’re dying to ask me, go. You called this press conference, no one asked you to do this”.

In response to a question about his feelings on becoming just the 6th House member to be removed by his peers, Yang, as Santos, said:

"Oh, big whoop. You think I need this? You think I need any of you?"

Santos even tried to con the reporters in the skit as he was asking them questions by requesting personal details about their banking, including their bank routing number, mother's maiden name, and childhood pet, the latter of which was answered.

In a bipartisan vote held on Friday, December 1, in the House of Representatives, Santos was removed from Congress due to the publication of a damning Ethics Committee report that charged him with embezzling campaign cash for personal uses, such as spa services and OnlyFans.

George Santos is scheduled to go on trial soon. According to a 23-count indictment filed on October 10 by federal prosecutors, he stole the names of campaign donors and used their credit cards to make thousands of dollars in unauthorized purchases.