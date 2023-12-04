Ziwe Fumudoh net worth: Fortune explored as comedian asks George Santos for an interview on her late-night talk show

Comedian Ziwe Fumudoh has invited congressman George Santos on her namesake late-night talk show, Ziwe. It started on Sunday, December 3, 2023, when the influencer responded to an X post by user @thymeswithbed, which stated:

"This interview would irreversibly change the course of history."

Ziwe Fumudoh then mentioned Santos on X, asking if he would be interested "in a pay-per-view interview" with her. The 35-year-old ex-republican representative agreed to her request in an X repost shared on Sunday, December 3, 2023, saying:

"Let's do it @ziwe"

Santos responding to Ziwe Fumudoh (Image via X/ @MrSantosNY)

"Santos, please spill the beanz": Netizens react to Ziwe Fumudoh's request to interview George Santos

The exchange between Fumudoh and Santos left internet users shocked and they were quick to share their reaction. While many were excited and commented that they would watch the interview, others remarked that he should not be given a platform to speak.

Ziwe Fumudoh's request for an interview comes just days after George Santos was expelled from the House of Representatives for ethics violation. On Friday, December 1, the House voted 311 to 114, with 105 Republicans voting in favor of removing the 35-year-old.

Back in December 2022, it was revealed that Santos had fabricated much of his biography, including his career, educational history, and Jewish heritage. Additionally, the former senator was found guilty of embezzlement.

While Santos denies all charges, he now faces a 23-count inditement related to wire fraud and identity theft. He is set to appear in court in September 2024.