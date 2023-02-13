"Another lie. Like you watch football": George Santos' Super Bowl tweet sparks hilarious reactions online 

Social media users had a field day trolling republican George Santos on Sunday, February 12, 2023, after he posted a tweet about the Super Bowl.

The New York congressman tweeted two emojis, one of a football and the other of an ice cream bowl, which seemed to suggest that he would be watching the game while having ice cream.

Given that George Santos has previously been accused of faking his resume, netizens were quick to dismiss the tweet. Santos is now under fire on social media for lying that he watches football. One social media user wrote:

“Another lie. Like you watch football."

This comes in light of Santos being called out for lying about his love life, family, educational background, and other personal detail in his biography as well as resume.

Social media users slam George Santos as he tweets about the Super Bowl

As Santos posted about the game on February 12, social media users alleged that the congressman is lying and is not actually watching the game. Calling him a “fraud,” one social media user tweeted:

Dan Hill @hillimpact



Were you dating Rhianna when you wrote We Find Love?



Honestly, I shouldn’t be making light of your lies. Resign. Fraud. @Santos4Congress Must be tough to not be out there. How many Super Bowl rings did you win again? I know it’s more than Brady.Were you dating Rhianna when you wrote We Find Love?Honestly, I shouldn’t be making light of your lies. Resign. Fraud. @Santos4Congress Must be tough to not be out there. How many Super Bowl rings did you win again? I know it’s more than Brady. Were you dating Rhianna when you wrote We Find Love?Honestly, I shouldn’t be making light of your lies. Resign. Fraud.

Several social media users siezed the opportunity to further exaggerate Santos' lies as a way of calling him out on social media. Some sarcastically asked the congressman whether he had won the Superbowl, whereas others lauded him for making history.

Here are the reactions on the micro-blogging platform.

Alex MacIntyre @AlexMacIntyre7 @hillimpact

Buddy just can't stay away. @Santos4Congress George Santos....you just won the Super Bowl! Where will you go now?Buddy just can't stay away. @hillimpact @Santos4Congress George Santos....you just won the Super Bowl! Where will you go now? Buddy just can't stay away.

Russell Drew @RussOnPolitics @Santos4Congress Good luck at the game today, Congressman Santos! I understand that you’ll be the first Brazilian-American quarterback to play at the Super Bowl. What an accomplishment! And this comes after you single-handedly won the World Series last year. And the World Cup too. Triple threat! @Santos4Congress Good luck at the game today, Congressman Santos! I understand that you’ll be the first Brazilian-American quarterback to play at the Super Bowl. What an accomplishment! And this comes after you single-handedly won the World Series last year. And the World Cup too. Triple threat! https://t.co/U9en7hPbVv

Robert James @rjamesmobley @Santos4Congress Did you play football at Baruch as well as volleyball? @Santos4Congress Did you play football at Baruch as well as volleyball?

Rep. Eric Swalwell @RepSwalwell Does anyone have the set list for George Santos’s Super Bowl halftime performance? Does anyone have the set list for George Santos’s Super Bowl halftime performance?

What did George Santos lie about?

As the congressman tweeted about enjoying the Super Bowl, several netizens deemed it a lie. This reaction comes after Santos faced backlash for fabricating his family history, his mother’s death, and much more.

The Independent reported that Santos not only lied about his maternal grandparents fleeing the Holocaust, but also lied about his mother passing away in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. It was later revealed that his mother was not even in the country at the time of the incident.

The congressman was called out for allegedly lying about working at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup.

He also lied about his education and claimed that he studied at Baruch College in New York and graduated with a degree in economics and finance in 2010. However, there has been no record of him studying at the claimed college.

All of this has turned public opinion against him.

