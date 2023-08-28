What happened to Elton John? Details explored as iconic singer reportedly spent a night in the hospital

The British singer and composer, Elton John had a minor fall on Sunday, August 27, 2023. Fox News reported that he was at his villa in Nice when he reportedly slipped. He was immediately taken to the Princess Grace Hospital in Monaco as a "precautionary measure."

He was then treated for minor injuries in the Orthopedic department and was discharged from the hospital on Monday. His spokesperson told BBC that he was now "back at home and in good health."

Elton John reportedly had a fall in his Yellow Palace villa in Nice

Elton John was in his villa in Nice when he reportedly fell and was taken to the Princess Grace Hospital in Monaco this Sunday. According to BBC, a spokesman from the Hold Me Closer singer's team said:

"We can confirm that following a slip yesterday at his home in the south of France, Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure."

They continued:

"Following check-ups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health."

The publication reported that Elton John is currently on vacation with his husband David Furnish and their two kids in France. The singer's house is located in the hills of Mount Boron, Castel Mont-Alban, and is worth around 15 million Euros, as per Tatler. Many celebrities including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have visited the villa in the past.

As per Architectural Digest, the Goodbye Yellow Brick Road singer calls the 1920's home "the summer house" or the "Yellow Palace."

The family attended The Weeknd's concert in Nice on July 25, 2023.

Elton John's farewell tour

The artist completed his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in July 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden. The long-running tour included 330 shows and lasted five years.

Elton John shared a post on Instagram after the end of his tour on July 10, 2023. In the caption, he mentioned that he couldn't have imagined "the twists and turns and the highs and lows" that he experienced while on tour, referring to obstacles like Covid 19.

"I’m trying to process it and I don’t think it will sink in for a while yet that I’m finally finished touring. I can’t tell you how much I’m going to miss you all and how much your support has humbled me - it will stay with me forever," he said.

The Rocket Man singer also headlined the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival on June 25, 2023, where he performed for two hours.

Elton's husband, David Furnish spoke about the 76-year-old's farewell tour in an interview with Metro and said:

“It’s always hard saying goodbye. It’s hard. I really miss him. The boys really miss him. He really misses us. He’s had enough of that. We’ve had enough of that. Now it’s time to spend more time together as a family.”

David also said that Elton John felt "jubilant" about the new change. Although the singer has retired from live touring, he has not completely stopped performing at one-off shows.

The couple first met in 1993 and registered their civil partnership in 2005, as per People. They welcomed their first son, Zachary Jackson Levon Furnish-John in 2010 and their second son Elijah Joseph Daniel Furnish-John in 2013 via surrogacy. The couple then tied the knot in 2014.