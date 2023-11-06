What role is Bowen Yang playing in the upcoming film "Wicked"? Character explored as actor praises co-star Ariana Grande

Comedian Bowen Yang, who also happens to be the co-star of Ariana Grande in the Wicked movie, has recently praised the singing sensation and said that she is really funny and a good one. Bowen, who is playing the role of Pfannee in Wicked, praised the singer on the SiriusXM podcast.

Bowen, while speaking about Ariana Grande, said:

"I was texting with her yesterday, she is a good one. She is funny in a way that a gay man is funny. She got Frankie and there is a lot of gay crossover, but she would never go far as to say things like 'oh, I have a gay man trapped inside my body.' She knows not to say that."

Bowen Yang joined the cast of Wicked movie in 2022, Everything to know about him

Bowen Yang joined the cast of Wicked at the end of 2022. In the movie, the Saturday Night Live star is going to play the role of Pfannee, whereas Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are playing the roles of Glinda and Elphaba.

For those unaware, Wicked is based on the alternate world of Oz. This movie is going to be about the untold tale of the witches of Oz and will be a musical drama.

His character, Pfannee, is one of Glinda's college buddies who is snobbish and superficial. During Glinda's early years at Shiz University, Pfannee befriends her and transfers some of its negative traits to her.

Bowen Yang is a well-known actor and comedian who rose to prominence in recent years. He was born in Brisbane, Australia, on November 6, 1990, but grew up in America. The comedian is famous for the SNL show. Other than this, he is also the third openly gay Asian-American cast member on SNL.

Earlier, Bowen Yang was hired as a writer on SNL in 2018, but later, in 2019, he was promoted to on-air cast status. Moreover, he ended up scripting history as he became the first SNL featured player to be nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award.

Before joining SNL, Bowen Yang used to create funny videos and share them online. Bowen Yang is also a writer, has worked on numerous comedy scripts, and enjoys a massive fan following.