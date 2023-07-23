High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 4 - Everything we know so far

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, the musical drama based on Peter Barsocchini's beloved High School Musical movie series, is all set to return with a new season on August 9, 2023, exclusively on Disney+. The upcoming season 4 of the series will also be the final installment of the show. Tim Federle has served as the creator of the series, which garnered a lot of popularity for its dramatic yet feel-good plotlines, enticing music, and promising cast members.

The series starred Olivia Rodrigo as Nini Salazar-Roberts from seasons 1 to 3. However, the pop star will not be returning for the final season. Ever since the official trailer for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 4 was released by Disney Plus, fans have been buzzing with excitement to witness what the final season will bring to the table.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 4 will consist of eight episodes

What to expect from the final season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series?

Scheduled to premiere on August 9, 2023, the Disney+ series will have a total of eight episodes. All the episodes will release on the streaming platform on the same day, unlike the episodes of the earlier seasons, which aired on a weekly basis.

Each season of the hit show focuses on the students of East High presenting an outstanding musical. In season 3, viewers saw them put on a show based on Frozen.

In the upcoming final season, the East High students will be seen returning to school for their graduation. They will also be seen presenting their very own production titled, High School Musical 3: Senior Year. However, in an unexpected twist, the students will soon find out that East High is being used as a movie set for High School Musical 4: The Reunion. The soon-to-be-graduate students will be a part of the project as extras.

In a recent interview with People, the show's creator Tim Federle opened up about the new and final season as he said:

"It is so meta. It's like Inception with jazz hands at this point. I think there are Easter eggs in every episode."

The new season will also provide viewers with an element of nostalgia as it will feature several songs from the High School Musical franchise, along with original music. Thus, fans are in for an exciting and enthralling final ride.

Cast and crew for the show's fourth and final season

The cast members for season 4 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series include:

Joshua Bassett as Ricky Bowen

Sofia Wylie as Gina Porter

Matt Cornett as E. J. Caswell

Julia Lester as Ashlyn Caswell

Frankie Rodriguez as Carlos Rodriguez

Dara Reneé as Kourtney Greene

Creator Tim Federle, Ann Kim, Ilana Wolpert, Elisabeth Kiernan Averick, Zach Dodes, and more are the writers for the new season.

Don't forget to watch the final season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which will arrive on Disney+ on August 9, 2023.