Deion Sanders is everywhere, be it social media or late-night TV. Since taking charge of the Colorado Buffaloes, Sanders has been in full media glare. After the most recent Colorado loss, he was turned into a comedy skit on "Saturday Night Live."

The show featured a segment mocking Sanders after the Buffaloes lost 46-43 to Stanford on Friday. Shelomi Sanders offered a perspective on what "Saturday Night Live" got wrong in the impersonation of her father.

Shelomi Sanders liked the "Saturday Night Live" comedy sketch on Deion Sanders

It seems Shelomi Sanders enjoyed the "Saturday Night Live" skit poking fun at Deion Sanders. In a recent interview with the Denver Post, the Colorado Buffaloes basketball player opened up and gave her two bits.

Shelomi said while she liked the skit as it was funny, the writers got Coach Prime's attitude wrong on the late-night show's segment.

"It was good. But then it's like, OK, they're kind of getting him wrong," the Denver Post quoted Shelomi as saying. "The way that they were saying stuff is kind of like, all he cares about is 'the show,' and stuff like that. That's not him, though. Yeah, it was funny, though."

The sketch, featuring Kenan Thompson as Coach Prime, aired in the "Weekend Update" segment of "SNL" after Sanders' Buffaloes blew a 29-point lead against the Cardinal in Week 7. Most fans found it funny, and now it has gotten approval from Coach Prime's daughter.

Shelomi is gearing up to represent the Buffaloes in the upcoming NCAA basketball season and is sweating it out with the team.

Watch the "SNL" skit below:

Coach Prime's daughter got the Prime Time approval

Shelomi Sanders is a rising basketball star joining the Buffaloes women's basketball program this year. She started her NCAA journey with Jackson State, where Deion Sanders was in charge of the Tigers football program. When the Sanders family moved to Colorado, Shelomi joined them in Boulder and will continue her journey there.

Shelomi Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

She has already started her preseason training with the Buffaloes, and her father even attended a practice session to see her play. And it was there that the up-and-coming basketball player got the Prime Time approval.

Colorado has become a family affair for Deion Sanders as three of his children are on their way to becoming sports superstars at the school.