Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are always in the limelight no matter what. They recently fell bad against the much weaker Stanford Cardinal in week 7 after blowing a massive first half lead.

The one question is, what does Coach Prime really think about the loss? As SNL couldn't get hold of the real Prime Time, they roped in Kenan Thomson's inner Deion Sanders to get those answers. The sketch resulted in another iconic Saturday Night Live skit.

Thomson's 'must be the money' impersonation of the Colorado Buffaloes head coach has got some hilarious reactions from the fans. Here is all about the matter.

Comedian Kenan Thompson appeared on Saturday Night Live as Deion Sanders after the Colorado Buffaloes' heartbreaking 43-46 loss against the Stanford Cardinal. It was revealed that Coach Prime had gone home to sleep after the halftime lead of 29-0 and woke up just as suprised as anybody over the loss. Thompson's skit with Colin Jost also included a clip from Sanders' real appearance on SNL in 1995.

That really was pretty hilarious and even the real Coach Prime would have laughed his heart out. But he just wouldn't be happy with the way his team performed on the field.

The great Colorado capitulation

Colorado was expected to build on their hard fought win against Arizona State coming into week 7 against the Cardinal. The first half went on those lines as the home team raced to a seemingly unassailable 29-0 lead at halftime. It was looking like a blowout. In the end, it turned out to be anything but that.

The Cardinal came roaring back in the second half to first force OT at 36-a-piece and then win it in double overtime to complete the comeback. No team had come back from 29 points down at the half to actually win the game in the Pac-12 conference. So Stanford created some history as well.

Deion Sanders and his boys next meet the UCLA Bruins in week 9. Will they be able to produce a better result?