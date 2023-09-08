"Omg": Fans go gaga as Olivia Rodrigo teases a GUTS World Tour in her lyric video for "making the bed"

Olivia Rodrigo released the lyric video of making the bed on September 8, 2023. The song's lyrics are displayed in the center of the video, appearing to be written down line by line on a piece of ruled paper. A ticket voucher with the words GUTS World Tour is displayed on the side.

The teaser of the video was immediately noticed and the photos of the tickets went viral on the internet. Fans went gaga over the teaser of a new world tour, as exemplified by the tweet below:

Fans react to Olivia Rodrigo tour teaser

Fans were quick to react to the tour teaser by Olivia Rodrigo, taking to social media, particularly X, to express their feelings on the matter. Many were surprised by the tour teaser, and some were confused by the dual release of the album and tour teaser. Some chose to simply propagate the teaser to a wider audience.

Others were excited by the tour teaser, with some hoping the singer would place the tour sales on the weekend. Some fans proclaimed that they would scream the lyrics of the album when they would attend the tour.

This is how fans reacted to the double announcement:

Olivia Rodrigo released her second studio album, GUTS, on September 8, 2023. The album's chart numbers are not available as of yet, but it is being received positively by netizens. The singer revealed in a pre-release statement to Pitchfork that the album was about finding one's own place in the scheme of things, stating:

"For me, this album is about growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life. I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20—it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change. I think that’s all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that."

More about Olivia Rodrigo and her career

Olivia Rodrigo started her music career in May 2021 with her debut studio album, Sour. The album was a major chart breakthrough, peaking as a chart-topper on all major album charts, as well as earning multi-platinum certifications in Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Mexico, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, the UK, and the US.

The album also won a number of awards, most notably the Best Pop Vocal Album award at the 2022 Grammy Awards and Best International Album of the Year at the 2022 Premious Odeon Awards.

The album also received the 2022 Juno Award for International Album of the Year, as well as the 2021 Apple Music Award for Album of the Year.

Aside from her music career, Olivia Rodrigo is also known for her role as Nini Salazar Roberts in the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series created by Tim Federle.