What happened during Olivia Rodrigo’s 2023 VMAs performance? Shocking stage malfunction explained as internet goes wild over apparent glitch

On September 12, 2023, Olivia Rodrigo performed at the MTV VMAs at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. While performing her song vampire, which won the Best Editing award, the stage appeared to malfunction. With pyrotechnics exploding all over, the singer looked around frantically for a moment before she was escorted out of the stage by a stage crew.

The apparent glitch drew concerned looks from the live audience, including Selena Gomez. However, it was later revealed that the glitch was part of the performance, recreating the original video for the single. To add credence to the fact it was not a glitch, Rodrigo took to the stage moments later to perform a second song, Get Him Back!, from her new album GUTS.

The live performance went viral, and netizens reacted to it and the apparent malfunction, as exemplified by the tweet below.

Fans react to Olivia Rodrigo's performance malfunction

Olivia Rodrigo's performance clearly recreated the music video for the single, where the singer is similarly seen performing under a stage malfunction as she sings the lyrics.

Fans were quick to react to the singer's recreation of the video for her MTV VMA performance, including the malfunction, taking to social media, particularly Twitter, to express their feelings on the matter. Some pointed out the concern felt by the celebrities present during the performance, in particular Selena Gomez.

Others applauded the singer for her dedication and claimed that such talent needed to be protected. Additionally, the singer's overall performance was lauded by many as the MTV VMA Awards' best performance.

Some, however, were confused by the performance and questioned what was happening and whether it was actually part of the singer's performance at the awards.

Olivia Rodrigo appeared at the MTV VMA Awards wearing a molten silver gown made out of 150,000 Swarovski crystals and designed by Ludovic de Saint Sernin. The singer later changed to a sports bra and skirt for her performance, ultimately taking home the Best Editing award for her single vampire.

Previously, the singer debuted at the VMAs in 2021, when she took home the prize for Best New Artist. In 2021, the singer performed the single Good 4 U from her album Sour.

Olivia Rodrigo is best known for her debut studio album, Sour, released on May 21, 2021. The album was a major chart breakthrough, peaking as a chart-topper on several major album charts.

The album earned multi-platinum certifications in Australia, Belgium, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, the UK, and the US. It was also the winner of the International Album of the Year award at the 2022 Juno Awards, as well as the Best International Album of the Year at the 2022 Primeo Odeons.