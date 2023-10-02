'You're absolutely incredible, Adele!': LeBron James shouts out Klutch Sports agent's partner for amazing live performance

Everyone knows that LeBron James is a big fan of music, but no one knows that he enjoyed the music of the 16-time Grammy award winner, Adele. James posted videos on his Instagram account showing the British artist performing and was utterly in awe of it.

Adele recently had a performance and the LA Lakers star had a chance to watch her live on stage. Her hit song "Hello" was even performed live on stage and James was singing along with it.

"You’re ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE @adele!! Simple as that! Pleasure witnessing it live in the flesh! Never Ever to forget! RARE!!! A breath of fresh air, a striking bolt of light and a unfazed humble yet super confident aura!! Continue love and blessings!!" James captioned.

The balladeer has been dating Rich Paul, who happens to be LeBron's agent, for quite some time now. They aren't married yet, but Adele refers to Paul as her "husband" and calls herself Paul's "wife."

Adele will be having live performances in Las Vegas starting on October 6. All of her ten shows will be taking place in The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The Las Vegas shows will wrap up on November 4.

Adele has attended NBA games before, including a few LeBron James games

Being the partner of one of the biggest NBA agents isn't easy. It means that he handles a ton of players and oftentimes watches numerous games throughout the entire season. With that, Adele has been to a few NBA games to support the players signed with Paul.

Back in 2021, Adele was seen attending the NBA Finals, which was between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns. Although there were no notable players signed under Klutch Sports, she was still in attendance with Paul at the time.

Adele even had the time to join Paul in watching the 2022 NBA All-Star break between Team LeBron and Team Durant. With the stars gathered up in one place, the recording artist didn't want to be left out.

She also watched a playoff game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors. She sat courtside with Paul as they watched the 2022 Western Conference Finals and showed Draymond Green, who's also signed with Klutch Sports, some support.

In the recent postseason run of the Lakers, she was present and attended a game between the Los Angeles squad and the Memphis Grizzlies. Adele got a chance to witness how intense playoff basketball is.

The two showed some support for LeBron James and the Lakers in their Western Conference appearance against the Denver Nuggets this year as well. Although Los Angeles fell short, the couple still looked pleased with the games they went to.

