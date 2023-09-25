"I'm not the greatest wife when it comes to football": Adele continues to fuel marriage rumors, calls Rich Paul her 'partner' in Las Vegas show

Adele and Rich Paul's marriage rumors continue to garner steam. The latest instance was when the 'Skyfall' singer called the Klutch Sports CEO her partner at one of her Las Vegas residency shows. This comes on the back of Adele sparking marriage buzz with Paul a week ago during one of her concerts in an interaction with a fan.

Earlier, she spoke about Paul's love for American football and her struggle to understand the game. According to the Mirror, Adele referred to herself as "wife" in a fleeting comment.

"I'm not the greatest wife when it comes to football."

The duo have been dating for two years now, following her permanent move to Las Vegas. Adele and Paul took their relationship public when they were spotted together courtside during a Milwaukee Bucks- Phoenix Suns game in July 2021.

Marriage and children have also been topics surrounding the pair as she and Paul look set to take their relationship to the next level. The former has a 10-year-old son from her ex-husband Simon Konecki.

Adele believes her relationship with Rich Paul is the "easiest" she's ever been in

The sign of a good relationship for Adele is how seamless it would be with her partner, and it appears Paul has ticked that box. In an interview with CBS in 2021, she revealed how her time with Paul has been the easiest.

He's just hilarious. Oh, he's so funny, he's hilarious, yeah. And very smart. You know, he's very, very smart. It's quite incredible watching him do what he does. It's just timing. But it'd be interesting to see what my reaction is like in general to anything that hurts me now that I feel so secure in myself, and I'm talking outside of romance as well."

For now, word on the street is that the couple isn't officially married, but given the recent string of references, speculations are rife that they may have tied the knot or will do so in the days to come.

The 16-time Grammy winner has been on record calling Paul her husband at one of her Las Vegas shows previously, and with the latest, it's maybe a matter of time before we hear wedding bells.

And while at it, it shouldn't come as a surprise she may pick up some football knowledge in the process. All said, the two are going strong and smooth, coming off as good news for her fans.