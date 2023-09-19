Did 16-time Grammy winner Adele call Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul her 'husband'? All you need to know about the latest rumors

Adele has been fairly vocal about her thoughts about her boyfriend Rich Paul. The Grammy winner confirmed her relationship with the CEO of Klutch Sports in 2021. Now rumor mills are churning out that she and Paul may have taken the next step in their relationship.

In one of her recent Las Vegas shows, the ‘Rolling in the Deep’ singer referred to Paul as “her husband” when one of the female fans playfully proposed to her. Thata had fans in a frenzy on social media.

"You can’t marry me. I’m straight, my love, and my husband’s here tonight."

When the fan pressed if she could try, 16-time Grammy winner Adele replied that she didn't want to and that she was with Paul.

That could be a slip of tongue from Adele. At the time of writing, there have not been any wedding bells going off, but she and Paul have been seeing each other for two years. And even if she misspoke, that was enough for creating a buzz.

Adele and Rich Paul are still going strong

Before dating Paul, Adele was married to Simon Konecki and has a son with him, Angelo.

While they got married in 2018, the ‘Skyfall’ singer revealed that the marriage was shortlived and that they separated shortly after. The news of their split was hush-hush before it was reported that she filed for divorce from Konecki in 2019.

She was linked to rapper Skepta in 2020 for a few months following her divorce, but she took to Instagram to confirm that she was single. In an interview with Vogue, she added that she had dated a few times before her relationship with Paul.

The couple made their relationship public in 2021 when they were seen together during a Milwaukee Bucks - Phoenix Suns game.The following months saw her detail more about their relationship.

Earlier, the 35-year-old had spoken about starting a family, and in an interview with Elle, talked about marriage and children.

"I've never been in love like this. I'm obsessed with him. I definitely want more kids. I'm a homemaker, and I'm a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music."

While the interview also saw Adele confirm that she was not married, the latest was that the two were planning to have a summer wedding this year before her surprise slip-up.