“2 Future NFL stars”: LeBron James all praise for Caleb Williams and Shedeur Sanders after USC’s close win over Buffaloes  

LeBron James has been watching football during his offseason. In the most recent matchup between the Colorado Buffaloes and Oklahoma Sooners, the four-time NBA champion was impressed with Caleb Williams and Shedeur Sanders.

So far, James has high regard for the highly scouted football players and even dubbed them as two future NFL stars in his recent Instagram story.

LeBron James shares his appreciation to Shedeur Sanders and Caleb Williams by branding them as future NFL stars

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Caleb Williams was, indeed, impressive in this game as he led the Sooners with a career-high six touchdown passes, along with 403 passing yards On the other side, Shedeur Sanders, the son of Deion Sanders, also had a great game with four touchdown passes and 371 passing yards.

The two quarterbacks are expected to enter the NFL soon. Caleb Williams is expected to be the first overall pick. Meanwhile Shedeur Sanders should picked within the top 6 to 8.

Expand Tweet

James is a man on a mission entering his 21st NBA season. After the Los Angeles Lakers had a huge late run to end the 2022-23 season, they also managed to make it to the NBA Western Conference Finals before falling to the then-champions Denver Nuggets.

NBA training camp begins this October 3, and the Lakers will play a total of six preseason games between October 8 to 20. The regular season starts on October 14 with the Lakers taking on rival Golden State Warriors.

LeBron James could have been an NFL star himself but Charles Barkley doubts that

With a six-foot-eight and a body like a linebacker, many are saying that LeBron James could have even made it huge in the NFL if he had chosen football over basketball.

While most people believe that, Charles Barkley is skeptical that James and NBA players, in general, would find it hard to gain success in the NFL.

"This dude be making me so mad, thinking he can play football," Barkley said on the Dan Patrick Show, regarding if LeBron James could have been a good football player.

"He played football in high school because he was better than everybody else. What's one thing about the pros, you're not bigger or faster than anybody else," said Barkley. "But let's be honest, most of my NBA players, they're not tough enough to play football," Barkley added. "They're not. No disrespect to them. Basketball players aren't built like that."

Barkley has a point on doubting LeBron James playing in the NFL and everything is hypothetical. The NFL is clearly a physically demanding league when compared to the NBA.