'Please don't say LeBron!'- Charles Barkley alleges LeBron James is too soft to play pro football

Looking back on NBA's storied history, Charles Barkley is recognized as one of the greatest power forwards to have played in the league. In the 16 seasons that he played in, Barkley averaged 22.1 points per game (54.1% shooting, including 26.6% from 3-point range) and 10.5 rebounds.

However, in his post-basketball life, Barkley has become one of the more vocal individuals with his takes on the league. He is able to apply his basketball knowledge and critiques on TNT's "Inside The NBA."

Recently, however, Charles Barkley talked with Dan Patrick on the "Dan Patrick Show" regarding the possibility of NBA players playing in the NFL, in particular, LeBron James:

"Please don't say LeBron," Barkley said. "This dude be making me so mad thinking he can play football. He played football in high school because he was better than everybody else. What's one thing about the pros, you're not bigger or faster than anybody else."

"But let's be honest, most of my NBA players, they're not tough enough to play football," Barkley added. "They're not. No disrespect to them. Basketball players aren't built like that."

From Barkley's point of view, the physique and skillset of an NBA player are not built for how the NFL is played. He also mentioned that despite the league having more talented players now, it's still not an indicator that they can transfer their game effortlessly on the football field.

The Suns legend was particularly not a fan of LeBron James being used as an example of an NBA player who can succeed in the professional league. There are some that use James as an example due to his physique and athleticism.

The Lakers star's versatile playing style on the court is best seen with his ability to play all five positions in basketball. Be that as it may, the NFL is a whole different league which demands at a different manner from its players.

Prior to Charles Barkley's comments, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James previously talked about playing in the NFL

During the 2011 NBA lockout, LeBron James had something interesting to say about the possibility of playing in the NFL, as per The Athletic's Christopher Kamrani and Bill Oram.

"I always think about it," James said. "I would have made the team. I would have tried out, but I would have made the team. One thing about it, I don't mind working for something, so if I would have had to try out for the Cowboys or the Seahawks, or if I'd have stayed home and went back home to Cleveland, I'd have tried [out], but I would have made the team."

"I just know what I'm capable of doing on the football field," James added. "Especially at that age."

James has never been one to shy away from a challenge, especially considering the many feats he has accomplished in his career. However, his comments came when he was fresh off a subpar outing in the 2011 NBA Finals.

At the time, his Miami Heat was up against Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks. In the Finals series, James averaged 17.8 ppg (47.8% shooting, including 32.1% from 3-point range), 7.2 rpg and 6.8 apg.

That said, it is yet to be determined whether James would have excelled in the NFL field, in the same way that he has had in the NBA. Especially considering how Charles Barkley talked about how just because one is playing in the NBA, it doesn't mean that they are already stronger and faster than everybody.