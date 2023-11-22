Rolling Stones North American Tour 2024: Schedule, ticket prices, and more

The Rolling Stones have been ever-present in the world of rock and even released a brand new album titled Hackney Diamonds on October 20, 2023. Almost a month after the album's release, the band announced they are going on the road with a North American Tour in 2024.

The news about the tour stated that the quartet, comprised of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ron Wood, will play a mix of deep cuts, hits from the new album, and classics in 16 locations in the United States and Canada. The tour is being promoted by Concerts West, presented by AEG, and is scheduled to begin on April 28, 2024, and end on July 17, 2024.

Even though the core trio is past 80 or getting close to it, the announcement about their tour is not surprising. This century, the Rolling Stones have toured almost annually. Last month, they surprised fans with a seven-song set in New York, introducing many new songs to the public and a few hits.

Rolling Stones North American Tour 2024 Schedule: Which cities will the band perform at?

Even after their debut American tour sixty years ago, the Rolling Stones continue to take over venues. The legendary rockers will kick off a 16-city tour in Houston on April 28 to support their warmly praised new album, Hackney Diamonds, adding to their lengthy success parade.

The AARP caters to a specific age group and sponsors a stadium tour that will stop in places such as Las Vegas, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles. On May 2, 2024, the group will take a break to perform at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

Here are the exact tour dates for the Rolling Stones North American Tour 2024 in support of Hackney Diamonds:

April 28: NRG Stadium, Houston

May 2: Jazz Fest, New Orleans

May 7: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

May 11: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

May 15: Lumen Field, Seattle

May 23: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

May 30: Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, Massachusetts

June 3: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

June 7: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

June 11: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

June 15: Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland

June 20: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver

June 27: Soldier Field, Chicago

July 5: BC Place, Vancouver, British Columbia

July 10: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles

July 17: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Where to get tickets for the Rolling Stones North American Tour 2024?

Tickets for the Rolling Stones’ North American Hackney Diamonds tour go on sale on Dec. 1, 2024. The tickets can be purchased online through websites like ticketmaster.com, StubHub, and Vividseats. A fan pre-sale for some tickets will go live on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at noon PT.

The confirmed price of the tickets is still unknown. That information will be made available on Friday, December 1, when the general ticket sale starts. For now, the game is one of guesswork.

The Rolling Stones' 2019 No Filter Tour sold 2,290,871 tickets and brought in an incredible $415.6 million, according to Billboard. That's a lower-end average of $181.42 per ticket. However, according to Mattopia, each pit ticket for the same tour costs $852. The price of admission to the new tour may fall into this range.