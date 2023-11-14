Jon Batiste tour 2024: Dates, venues, and more

Grammy-nominated artist Jon Batiste recently announced his first-ever headlining tour, titled Uneasy Tour: Purifying the Airwaves for the People. The headlining tour is in support of his latest album, World Music Radio.

Batiste is already a five-time Grammy Award winner, which includes a win for Album of the Year in 2021 for his album We Are. He has received six more nominations for the upcoming Grammy, including one for Album of the Year on World Music Radio.

Jon Batiste's 2024 tour will commence in Portland, Oregon, and conclude in Miramar Beach, Florida

Jon Batiste is one of the most talented musicians in contemporary times, and his first-ever headliner tour is raising a lot of excitement among fans. As announced, the Uneasy Tour: Purifying the Airwaves for the People is scheduled to kick off on February 16, 2024, at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall.

Arriving in Denver on February 20, Jon Batiste will travel to the Midwest, stopping in Minneapolis, Madison, Wisconsin, Chicago, Detroit, and Indianapolis. On February 28, he will perform at Nashville's renowned Ryman Auditorium.

Jon Batiste will next visit Atlanta on March 3, before embarking on a Canadian tour that starts in Toronto on March 12 and ends in Montreal on March 13. On March 15, the native of New Orleans will travel to New Haven, Connecticut. Boston, Philadelphia, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City are further Northeast stops in his tour.

On March 21, Jon will do a performance in Washington, D.C., and then tour the Southeast, stopping in Charlotte and Knoxville, TN. On March 27, Batiste will play two last gigs in Texas, one in Dallas and the other at Austin's Moody Theater. The tour will conclude in Miramar Beach, Florida, on April 27, 2024.

Jon Batiste 2024 Uneasy Tour: Purifying the Airwaves for the People - Dates and Venues

The full list of dates and venues for the Jon Batiste Uneasy Tour: Purifying the Airwaves for the People 2024 is given below:

February 16, 2024 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

February 17, 2024 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

February 18, 2024 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore (early and late shows)

February 20, 2024 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

February 22, 2024 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

February 23, 2024 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

February 24, 2024 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

February 26, 2024 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

February 27, 2024 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre

February 28, 2024 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

March 03, 2024 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

March 12, 2024 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

March 13, 2024 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

March 15, 2024 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

March 16, 2024 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

March 17, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

March 19, 2024 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

March 21, 2024 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

March 22, 2024 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

March 24, 2024 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

March 26, 2024 – Dallas, TX @ Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House

March 27, 2024 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live – Moody Theater

April 27, 2024 – Miramar Beach, FL @ Kaleidoscope Beach

The pre-sale for tickets is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, through the website Live Nation. General ticket sales will happen through Ticketmaster starting Friday, November 17, 2023.