Two Door Cinema Club 2024 US and Canada Tour: Tickets, dates, venues, and all you need to know

Two Door Cinema Club, the indie-pop sensations, has announced their highly-anticipated tour with a series of North America and Canada shows for Spring 2024. Two Door Cinema Club's North American tour will kick off in Atlanta on February 21, promising an electrifying start to their journey across the continent. To make the experience even more unforgettable, Joywave will be the supporting act for all shows scheduled through March.

But the excitement doesn't stop there. In May, Two Door Cinema Club will return to the stage, and this time they'll be joined by the talented Day Wave. Together, they'll deliver their signature sound and captivating performances, wrapping up their tour in Austin on May 30, 2024.

Ticket pre-sale will go on sale from September 27 at 10 am ET, while general on-sale following Friday, September 29 at the same time via Ticketmaster. Fans can follow the social media handles of the band to stay updated on the tour.

Two Door Cinema Club's tour will begin in Atlanta and end in Austin

Here are the dates and venues of the tour:

February 21, 2024: The Eastern – Atlanta, GA

February 22, 2024: Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville, TN

February 23, 2024: The Fillmore Charlotte – Charlotte, NC

February 25, 2024: The National – Richmond, VA

February 26, 2024: The Fillmore – Philadelphia, PA

February 27, 2024: Roadrunner – Boston, MA

February 29, 2024: Terminal 5 – New York, NY

March 1, 2024: The Anthem – Washington, DC

March 3, 2024: History – Toronto, ON

March 4, 2024: Majestic Theatre – Detroit, MI

March 5, 2024: KEMBA Live! – Columbus, OH

March 7, 2024: Riviera Theatre – Chicago, IL

March 8, 2024: First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN

May 17, 2024: Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre – San Diego, CA

May 18, 2024: Just Like Heaven Festival – Brookside Golf Club – Pasadena, CA

May 19, 2024: Fox Theater – Oakland, CA

May 21, 2024: Crystal Ballroom – Portland, OR

May 22, 2024: Neptune Theatre – Seattle, WA

May 24, 2024: The Union – Salt Lake City, UT

May 25, 2024: The Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO

May 28, 2024: Southside Ballroom – Dallas, TX

May 29, 2024: White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX

May 30, 2024: Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre – Austin, TX

Two Door Cinema Club hails from Bangor, Northern Ireland, and was established in 2007. The group consists of three individuals: Alex Trimble, Sam Halliday, and Kevin Baird. Their first album, Tourist History, was launched on March 1, 2010, through the French independent record label Kitsuné Music.