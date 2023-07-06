Mastering the Extraordinary: Advanced Yoga Poses for Three People

Yoga has been collectively accepted as an alternative for a number of things that have the potential for keeping our health and body in good shape. It's a practice that brings a sense of coordination between the mind, body, and spirit and is known for its numerous physical and mental benefits like improved flexibility, strength, and relaxation.

While individual yoga poses offer a wealth of advantages, practicing it with a partner or in a group can deepen the experience and contribute to creating a sense of connection. People who are familiar with the concept of three people yoga have already felt the improvement in coordination in their day-to-day life.

Advanced Three-People Yoga Poses to Master the Art

1. Trio downward-facing dog pose

Trio downward-facing dog pose (Image via Getty Images)

For this pose, two partners come into a traditional downward-facing dog pose, facing away from each other, with their hands and feet firmly planted on the mat. The distance between the two partners should remain slightly wider than shoulder-width apart.

For the next step, the third partner will be joining the pose between the other two partners, facing in the same direction and placing their hands and feet on the mat, aligning with the other partners, and forming a triangle shape.

Trio upward facing dog pose stretches the chest, shoulders, abdomen, strengthens the arms and back muscles, and promotes a sense of unity and support.

2 . Triple headstand pose

Getting in the position of triple headstand pose (Image via Getty Images)

In the triple headstand pose, partners align themselves in a row. The middle partner places their head on the base partner's lower back, while the top partner places their head on the middle partner's lower back.

Together, they lift their legs upward, finding balance and stability in a stacked headstand position. This yoga pose strengthens the upper body, improves balance and focus, and cultivates a sense of support and teamwork.

3. Triple boat pose

Triple-boat pose (Image via Getty Images)

The triple boat pose is done by the partners sitting face to face, with their legs extended and toes touching. They interlock their arms and lean back, simultaneously lifting their legs off the ground, finding balance as a group.

The triple boat pose engages the core muscles and has great benefits in strengthening the lower back and hip flexors and promoting unity and cooperation among partners.

4. Group wheel pose

Group-wheel yoga pose (Image via Getty Images)

In the group wheel pose, partners lie side by side, facing the same direction, with their heads aligned. They place their hands beside their shoulders, fingers pointing toward their feet. On the count of three, they press into their hands and feet, lifting their hips and chests off the ground, creating a wheel shape with their bodies.

This yoga pose stretches the front body, opens the chest and shoulders, strengthens the arms and legs, and encourages trust and collaboration.

5. Triple shoulder stand

Triple shoulder stand pose (Image via Alamy)

In the triple shoulder stand pose, partners align themselves in a row, lying on their backs. The base partner lifts their legs and places their feet on the middle partner's shoulders, while the top partner places their feet on the base partner's shoulders.

Together, they lift their legs upward, forming a stacked shoulder stand position. The pose is said to improve circulation, stimulate the thyroid gland, stretch the neck and shoulders, and develop coordination and balance.

Safety Considerations While Performing Three-People Yoga Poses

Thre-person yoga poses (Image via Yogajala)

There are certain considerations to be made by the partners, like beginning with a gentle warm-up that includes joint mobility exercises and stretches and maintaining open and clear communication with each other throughout the practice, ensuring everyone feels comfortable and safe.

The beginning should be with simpler poses, and you should practice gradually before aiming for more advanced ones as the comfort and skill level increases. While attempting challenging poses, the trio should have an additional person to act as a spotter, who will offer support and assistance when needed.

Lastly, everyone should pay attention to their body's limitations and avoid pushing beyond their comfort zone just in the first few days itself. Any pose that causes pain or discomfort should be discontinued for a while and progressed slowly.

