6 Yoga Poses to Deepen Your Daily Practice

Yoga poses can amp up your morning routine along with deepening your daily practice. That can help with weight management, reduced stress, improved energy levels, increased flexibility, and more.

Here, we have curated a list of amazing and effective yoga poses that can deepen your daily practice along with providing you with extensive benefits.

Best Yoga Poses to Deepen Your Daily Practice

Seated supine twist (Image via Unsplash/Dane Wetton)

Here's a look at six such exercises:

1) Child Pose

It's an efficient yoga poses to stretch the upper body while gently relieving tension from the posterior chain.

How to do a child pose:

Begin by assuming the position on all fours on the ground with your knees open wide and toes touching each other.

Bring your stomach between your thighs, and drop your forehead to the ground. Straighten your hands in front of you on the ground with your palms pressed onto the ground. Breathe deep in this position before gently releasing.

2) Cobra Pose

It's a decent yoga poses to stretch the abdominals, chest, and shoulders along with strengthening the glutes and arms.

How to do a cobra pose:

Begin by lying down on the ground on your belly with the top part of your feet pressed onto the ground and legs apart at shoulder distance. Keep your palms on the ground underneath your shoulders and elbows closely tucked to the side.

Press onto your feet and palms to extend your arms. Elevate your chest off the ground with your shoulders pushed back. Breathe deeply, and gently release.

3) Bow Pose

Yoga pose. (Image via Unsplash/Avrielle Suleiman)

It's an effective yoga pose to deepen your daily practice by engaging the hamstrings, glutes, triceps, and lats and also build strength.

How to do a bow pose:

Start by lying on the floor on your stomach with the arms straight and palms facing upward. Reach back with both palms while bending the knees and grasping the ankles in the palms.

Make sure the hips are in alignment. Elevate your thighs off the floor while driving the heels away from the hips. Keep your gaze to the front while pushing the shoulder blades backwards. Hold before gently releasing.

4) Garland Pose

It's a decent yoga poses to open up the hip region along with working on the abdominals and deltoids. It can also help tone the thighs.

How to do a garland pose:

Begin in a straight standing posture with your feet close to each other and toes pointed outwards. Squat down to bring your torso between your thighs along with pushing the elbows to the knees.

Make sure the tailbone remains pushed to the ground with your chest lifted. Join your palms in a prayer position at the front. Hold for a few moments before gently releasing.

5) Chair Pose

It's one of the best yoga poses to work on overall body balance and also help in strengthening the lower body, shoulders and back.

How to do a chair pose:

Begin in a straight standing position with your feet together and arms extended directly above your head. Breathe deeply before sitting down on the hips and bending the knees till the thighs are parallel to the ground. Keep your shoulders rolled before pushing your tailbone to the floor. Breathe deeply, and hold before gently releasing.

6) Happy Baby Pose

It's a decent yoga poses to not only deepen your practice but also help in boosting mood and combating fatigue.

How to do a happy baby pose:

Begin by lying down on the ground on your back before bending your knees and bringing them closer to your stomach. Grip the outside of your feet in both palms while keeping the ankles and heels flexed.

Breathe deeply while keeping the ankles in direct alignment with the knees. Keep pressing your palms against your feet. Gently release, and repeat.

Bottom Line

Yoga pose (Image via Pexels/Alexy Almond)

The aforementioned poses can deepen your daily practice along with enhancing overall fitness and well-being.

Yoga provides benefits to people of all fitness levels, ranging from advanced yogi to beginner. The above poses can not only help deepen your practice but also improve the health of both mind and body.

Poll : 0 votes