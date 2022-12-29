Top 5 Joint Mobility Exercises to Improve Flexibility

If you want to keep your joints strong and healthy and improve flexibility at the same time, the best you can do is incorporate joint mobility exercises in your fitness routine.

A regular joint mobility routine not only helps keep the joints protected and healthy, but it also prevents muscle tightness and imbalance, and boosts flexibility. Additionally, they can help regain your range of motion and make workout routines more effective by enhancing your performance and preventing common pain and injuries.

Joint mobility exercises for flexibility

Try the following five joint mobility exercises to improve your overall flexibility so that you can move and exercise more efficiently and safely:

1) Neck circle

Neck circles can prevent neck and upper back pain. (Photo via Pexels/ROCKETMANN TEAM)

Poor neck mobility can lead to severe pain and discomfort not only in the neck but also in the upper back and head. In some cases, it can lead to tension and knots. Neck circles are one of the best joint mobility exercises that can help strengthen the neck muscles and alleviate pain and discomfort.

To do neck circles:

Stand in an upright posture with your feet at shoulder-width distance and knees slightly bent.

Engage your abs, and place your arms on the sides. Ensure that your shoulders are rolled back and the neck is in line with the spine.

Slowly roll your left ear over your left shoulder, and drop your head back.

Roll your right ear over your right shoulder, and continue the movement for a few more reps.

Repeat ten times on each side.

2) Butterfly stretch

The butterfly stretch is one of the most effective joint mobility exercises that gently stretches the groin and hip and helps improve hip mobility too. Just keep your back straight while performing the stretch, and make sure to initiate the movement slowly.

To do a butterfly stretch:

Sit straight on the floor with your knees to the sides and soles of feet together and touching each other. Keep your back straight and neck neutral.

Grab your ankles, and pull them as close as you can towards your body. Use your hands to press your knees to deepen the stretch.

Hold the stretch for a few seconds, and relax.

3) Ankle mobility exercise

Ankle mobility exercise can prevent ankle pain and injuries. (Photo via Pexels/Mikhail Nilov)

This is among the most beneficial joint mobility exercises that strengthen the ankle plantarflexion and dorsiflexion and improve overall functioning of the ankles. Having good ankle mobility helps make everyday movements easier and pain-free.

To do an ankle mobility exercise:

Stand straight next to a wall, and position your hands on it for support. Keep your hands at shoulder level, and ensure that your spine is straight.

Rock forward while staying on your toes, and slowly rock back on your heels.

Perform the movement a few more times while ensuring an upright posture.

4) Shoulder pass through

This is one of the most productive joint mobility exercises that improves posture and shoulder flexibility and also eases upper back and neck pain. Moreover, shoulder pass through exercise works on other muscles as well, such as the upper back, chest, anterior deltoid, and rotator cuff.

To do a shoulder pass through:

Stand straight with your feet at shoulder distance, and hold a stick such that it gets parallel to the floor. Hold the stick using an overhand grip with both hands.

With your arms straight, bring the stick straight over your head while maintaining balance and posture.

Move the stick as far behind your head as you can, and return to the starting position.

Repeat the exercise a few times.

5) Single-leg dip

Mobility exercise can prevent knee pain. (Photo via Pexels/Towfiqu barbhuiya)

A single-leg dip is one of the best joint mobility exercises for the knees. This exercise gently stretches the glutes, quadriceps, and hamstrings, and also strengthens the knee joints by protecting them from injuries and strains.

To do a single-leg dip:

Stand between two sturdy chairs, and ensure that the back of the chairs is next to your arms. Place your hand on the back of each chair, and hold it tightly for balance.

Maintain the position, and lift your left leg a few inches off the floor while putting all your weight on your right leg.

Bend a few inches down, and push your weight onto your right heel.

Hold the position for a few seconds, and straighten your body back up.

Repeat a few more times, and switch sides.

Takeaway

Give the aforementioned joint mobility exercises a try in your next workout routine, and practice them consistently for a few weeks to see great results. Just be very gentle with the movements, and do not overstretch the muscles. Aim for 10-12 reps initially, and slowly increase your reps as you progress.

