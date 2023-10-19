"If you had a brother, you’d have had a few ups and downs, too"- Keith Richards opens up on his rocky relationship with Mick Jagger

After more than 60 years of performing together, Keith Richards said that he and The Rolling Stones bandmate Mick Jagger still have their differences. The Rolling Stones, the British rock band, has enjoyed resounding success in the music industry and has been one of the most influential rock bands for decades.

After more than six decades of collaboration, the 79-year-old musician acknowledged that he and his Rolling Stones bandmate do have a clash in opinions, but he vowed they will always love each other.

In an interview with The Us Sun, which was published on October 13, Keith Richards said,

"After 60 years, if you had a brother, you’d have had a few ups and downs, too, and ours is usually concerned with work. "

Richards also talked about his relationship with Mick Jagger, their latest album Hackney Diamonds, and how he still talks to the band's late drummer Charlie Watts.

"He is unbelievable, man" - Keith Richards gets candid about his relationship with bandmate Mick Jagger

Running a rock and roll band for more than six decades is no easy feat and it is commendable how The Rolling Stones have stood the test of time and have continued to churn out some of the greatest rock songs in history.

However, with more than 60 years of being bandmates, it is warranted that there are bound to be some differences between members. This is exactly what Keith Richards had to say about his mate, Mick Jagger as he got candid in the interview with The US Sun.

In an interview with The US Sun, Keith remarked of The Rolling Stones' frontman:

"He is unbelievable, man, one of the greatest frontmen. People only hear about the downs. After 60 years, if you had a brother, you’d have had a few ups and downs, too, and ours is usually concerned with work. I say, ‘That’s too schlocky’, and he says, ‘I love it’, and I go, ‘You’re an a******!’ But the abrasiveness is minor compared to the harmony that goes on all the time. Of course I love him."

With their 31st studio album Hackney Diamonds close to being released on October 20, 2023, Keith Richards commended his longtime bandmate Mick Jagger for having some invaluable input for their upcoming work.

Here is what he said:

“Hats off to Mick for his part. Actually, he fell in line with what I’ve been saying for years! When a lead singer says to you, ‘I want to record’, get them in the studio straight away! That energy feeds the rest of us. I mean, an enthusiastic Mick is far easier to work with than a bewildered or disgruntled Mick. Let’s just get him while he’s in this mood.”

In an interesting turn in the interview with The US Sun, Keith Richards also revealed how he still talks to his bandmate Charlie Watts, who passed away in 2021.

He said:

“I still have conversations with the man, which I fully expect to continue.”

Keith also had nothing but praise for his wife Patti Hansen, who supported him through thick and thin and said:

“She’s my rock, man. Amazing woman. I’m going to write a book about her. She keeps me together.”

The latest Rolling Stones album Hackney Diamonds is set to be released across the world on October 20, 2023, so rock fans stay tuned!