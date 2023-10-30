Creed Reunion North American tour 2024: Presale, how to get tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know 

Creed has announced a new tour, Summer of ’99 Reunion Tour, which will run from July 17, 2024, to September 28, 2024, in venues across mainland United States and Canada. The tour will be the band's first tour in 12 years, with their previous major tour, Creed Reunion Tour, having been held in 2009.

The band announced the new tour, featuring support from 3 Doors Down, Daughtry, Switchfoot, Tonic, and Big Wreck, among others. The announcement was made via a post on their official Instagram page on October 30, 2023.

Presale for the tour will be available from November 1, 2023, via Live Nation and can be accessed with the code BACKSTAGE. General tickets will be available from November 3, 2023. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased at the official website of Creed.

Creed Summer of '99 Reunion 2024 tour dates

Creed will reunite for the first time in 12 years for a live tour with the Summer of '99 tour, and they are bringing in several guests along with them. The tour will feature support from 3 Doors Down, best known for their debut album, The Better Life.

Also present will be rock band Daughtry, who rose to prominence with their multi-platinum certified eponymously titled debut album, Daughtry, and alternative rock band Switchfoot. There will also be performances by Tonic and The Big Wreck.

In a general press statement regarding the upcoming tour, Creed's vocalist Scott Stapp stated:

“I feel like I’m as strong as I’ve ever been vocally, and looking forward to sharing the stage with the guys again.The fans have clearly let us know they feel it’s long overdue. I want to give them what they deserve. I’m ready to bring it."

The full list of dates and venues for the Creed Summer of '99 Reunion North America 2024 tour is given below:

July 17, 2024 – Green Bay, Wisconsin, at Resch Center

July 19, 2024 – Monticello, Iowa, at Great Jones County Fair

July 20, 2024 – Walker, Minnesota, at Moondance Jam

July 23, 2024 – Simpsonville, South Carolina, at CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

July 24, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina, at PNC Music Pavilion

July 26, 2024 – Bristow, Virginia, at Jiffy Lube Live

July 27, 2024 – Virginia Beach, Virginia, at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 30, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario, at Budweiser Stage

July 31, 2024 – Clarkston, Michigan, at Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 2, 2024 – Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music Center

August 3, 2024 – Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, at The Pavilion at Star Lake

August 6, 2024 – Bridgeport, Connecticut, at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

August 7, 2024 – Holmdel, New Jersey, at PNC Bank Arts Center

August 9, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 10, 2024 – Indianapolis, Indiana, at Ruoff Music Center

August 13, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee, at Ascend Amphitheater

August 14, 2024 – Pelham, Alabama, at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

August 16, 2024 – Tinley Park, Illinois, at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

August 17, 2024 – Welch, Minnesota, at Treasure Island Amphitheater

August 20, 2024 – Gilford, New Hampshire, at BankNH Pavilion

August 21, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts, at Xfinity Center

August 23, 2024 – Hershey, Pennsylvania, at Hersheypark Stadium

August 24, 2024 – Saratoga Springs, New York, at Broadview Stage at SPAC

August 31, 2024 – San Bernardino, California, at Glen Helen Amphitheatre (Summer of ’99 and Beyond Festival)

September 1, 2024 – Wheatland, California, at Toyota Amphitheatre

September 4, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona, at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

September 6, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah, at USANA Amphitheatre

September 7, 2024 – Denver, Colorado, at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

September 10, 2024 – Rogers, Arkansas, at Walmart AMP

September 11, 2024 – Dallas, Texas, at Dos Equis Pavilion

September 13, 2024 – San Antonio, Texas, at Frost Bank Center

September 14, 2024 – Houston, Texas, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

September 16, 2024 – Brandon, Mississippi, at Brandon Amphitheater

September 18, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina, at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

September 20, 2024 – Tampa, Florida, at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

September 21, 2024 – West Palm Beach, Florida, at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

September 24, 2024 – Jacksonville, Florida, at Daily’s Place

September 25, 2024 – Alpharetta, Georgia, at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

September 27, 2024 – Darien Lake, New York, at Darien Lake Amphitheater

September 28, 2024 – Atlantic City, New Jersey, at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Creed is best known for their second studio album, Human Clay, released on September 28, 1999. The diamond-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 and Norwegian album charts respectively.