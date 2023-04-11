Kelly Clarkson and 4 American Idol contestants who have sold most albums so far

Since its debut in 2002, American Idol has been responsible for launching the careers of many successful artists who went on to sell millions of albums worldwide. Season 21 of the show premiered on February 19 on ABC, with host Ryan Seacrest and judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie back to find the next American Idol.

American Idol is a classic example of how one doesn’t have to win to be successful. While the show has produced some of the biggest names in the music industry, not all of them were winners in their respective seasons.

From Carrie Underwood to Kelly Clarkson, here are some of the most successful stars in the history of American Idol.

Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, Chris Daughtry, and other successful American Idol alumni

1) Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood won the fourth season of American Idol in 2005 and has since become one of the most successful country music artists of all time. Underwood has nine albums to her name and has several awards throughout her illustrious music career, including eight Grammys and twelve Billboard Music Awards. With 16.3 million albums sold, she is one of American Idol’s most celebrated winners.

Underwood's debut album, Some Hearts, which was released in 2005, is the best-selling album by an American Idol contestant, selling over 8.6 million copies.

Her subsequent albums, including 2003’s Carnival Ride (3.4 million copies), 2009’s Play On (2.3 million copies), and 2012’s Blown Away (1.8 million copies) have all been commercial successes, with multiple platinum and gold certifications.

2) Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson was the first-ever winner of American Idol, placing first in the show’s debut season in 2002. She has since become one of the most successful alumni of the show, having produced ten albums and selling more than 14 million albums.

Apart from numerous successful albums, including Breakaway in 2004 (6.3 million copies), and Stronger in 2011 (1.1 million copies), she has also released hit songs like Since U Been Gone, Because of You, and Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You). Clarkson has won numerous awards for her music, including three Grammy Awards and several Billboard Music Awards.

In addition to her music career, Kelly Clarkson has also found fame as an actress, author, and television personality. She has appeared as a judge on several TV talent shows like The Voice and hosts her own talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, which has won several Emmy Awards.

3) Chris Daughtry

Chris Daughtry rose to fame as a contestant on the fifth season of American Idol in 2006, where he finished in fourth place. After the show, he formed his own band called Daughtry, which released its debut album, Daughtry, in 2006. The album was a huge success, selling over five million copies and earning the band four Grammy nominations.

Chris and his Daughtry band have released a total of six albums, including Leave This Town in 2009 (1.3 million copies), Break the Spell in 2011 (513k copies), and Baptized in 2013 (270k copies), and have sold an impressive 7.2 million albums. The band has also won several awards for its music, including four American Music Awards and six Billboard Music Awards.

4) Clay Aiken

Clay Aiken was the runner-up on the second season of American Idol in 2003. Aiken’s debut album Measure of a Man (2003), which sold 2.7 million copies, debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart and was certified double platinum. His second album, Merry Christmas with Love (2004) was also very successful, selling over 1.4 million copies.

Aiken has sold a total of 5 million albums throughout his career and has won several awards for his music, including an American Music Award and a Billboard Music Award. In addition to his music career, Aiken has also appeared in Broadway musicals and numerous television appearances, including guest roles on Law & Order: SVU.

5) Fantasia Barrino-Taylor

Fantasia Barrino-Taylor, or Fantasia, was the winner of the third season of American Idol in 2004. Her debut album Free Yourself sold 1.8 million copies and went on to be certified Platinum while earning her three Grammy nominations. Fantasia’s debut single I Believe was also an instant hit, placing No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Fantasia has sold a whooping total of 3.3 million albums in the U.S. after releasing six more successful albums, including Fantasia in 2006 (530k copies), Back to Me in 2010 (490k copies), and Side Effects of You in 2013 (300k copies). She has also received numerous awards for her music, including twelve Grammy nominations, one of which she won for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance in 2011.

In addition to her music career, Fantasia has also pursued acting, appearing in several television shows and films, including The Color Purple on Broadway – a role that she is set to reprise in the 2023 film adaptation of the same.

Viewers can watch American Idol season 21 on Sundays and Mondays at 8 pm ET on ABC.

