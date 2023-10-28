Iconic rock band Creed's 'Higher' inspires Texas Rangers to nerve-racking win in World Series opener

The relationship between the Texas Rangers and the 90’s rock band Creed is not a secret anymore. The team has been playing their songs after every win this postseason. One song that seems to inspire the MLB team a lot is 'Higher.'

At Game 1 of the World Series, Texas Rangers even walked out to 'Higher.' This song seems to have become the team’s anthem. MLBLife posted a video of the team on its official Instagram page with the caption:

“Will Creed continue carrying the Rangers higher? 👀😭”

The Instagrammers showered their support for the team and the song in the comment section. Here’s a sneak peek.

“Underrated song” – wrote a fan.

“Creed forever” – wrote another.

“Iconic” – said another.

The Florida-born band was formed in 1994 and enjoyed its peak popularity in the post-grunge movement of the late 1990s and early 2000s. They haven't released a studio album since 2009. However, the band made it to the Rangers clubhouse, is being played in the team bus, and even inspired secret handshakes after so many years of its existence.

Origins of the relationship between Texas Rangers and Creed

The relationship between Creed and the Texas Rangers started unexpectedly. According to the players, they casually started listening to Creed before games. Soon, the tunes caught on to the team, and everyone started singing the song by Game 3 of the ALDS. Eventually, the Texas Rangers’ Creed tradition became a well-known thing, and even the Globe Life Field joined them in singing 'Higher'.

This is not the first time for the Creed’s song to make it to the field. In 2010, the Creed’s lead singer, Scott Stapp, made a theme song for the Florida Marlins. The band also performed at a Dallas Cowboys game in 2001.

It is also reported that after Rangers’ newfound love for the song 'Higher', the band’s Spotify streams are touching new heights