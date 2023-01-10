Gracie Abrams Good Riddance Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, venues, and more 

On Monday, January 9, American singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams took to her Instagram account and made two major announcements - a North American tour in support of her upcoming debut album, Good Riddance, set to release on February 24, and the release of her new single Where Do We Go Now? on January 13.

Abrams will kick off her tour on March 7 in Chicago, Illinois, and conclude on April 10 in San Francisco. On all dates, Abrams will be backed by Tiny Habits, which comprises Maya Rae, Cinya Khan, and Judah Mayowa.

Accompanying the announcement, Gracie Abrams released a heartfelt statement about how working on Good Riddance helped her grow.

“I feel an unbelievable amount of gratitude for the opportunity to have made this album. Writing this record allowed me to grow up in ways I needed to. It forced me to reflect and be accountable. It allowed me to walk away from versions of myself that I no longer recognized. It allowed me to let go."

In her Instagram post, Gracie Abrams thanked songwriter and musician Aaron Dessner, noting that Dessner reminded her “that holding space for brutal honesty in songwriting is kind of the whole point.”

Abrams, in an interview with NYU News, noted that her relationship with Dessner taught her about the importance of taking time and space to “just exist in places that are less public before being creative in a way that ends up being so public.”

Gracie Abrams will kick off her North American tour in March and conclude on April 10 in San Francisco. In a social media post, the Feels Like singer noted that her fans could sign up for her mailing list via her official website for early access to the tickets. General access to the tickets will be available from January 13 at 10 am PT in all cities.

March 7, 2023 -- Chicago, IL House of Blues

March 9, 2023 -- Toronto, ON History

March 10, 2023 -- Montreal, QC MTELUS

March 12, 2023 -- Boston, MA House of Blues – Boston

March 14, 2023 -- New York, NY Irving Plaza

March 15, 2023 -- Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

March 17, 2023 -- Philadelphia, PA Theatre of Living Arts

March 18, 2023 -- Washington, DC, Howard Theatre

March 20, 2023 -- Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse

March 21, 2023 -- Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works

March 22, 2023 -- Charlotte, NC The Underground

March 25, 2023 -- Austin, TX Emo’s Austin

March 26, 2023 -- Dallas, TX The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

March 29, 2023 -- Los Angeles, CA The Fonda Theatre

April 5, 2023 -- Portland, OR McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

April 7, 2023 -- Seattle, WA The Showbox

April 8, 2023 -- Vancouver, BC Vogue Theatre

April 10, 2023 -- San Francisco, CA The Fillmore

Gracie Adams will open for Taylor Swift on select dates

Last year, Taylor Swift announced her Eras tour, revealing that Gracie Adams would open for her on select dates. Expressing her excitement on social media, Adams tagged Taylor Swift on social media and wrote:

“Taylor Swift, you know i will never have the words. THE ERAS TOUR IS HAPPENING AND I WILL NEVER HAVE THE WORDS @taylorswift Thank you. Thank you thank you thank you. Thank you. I love you. holy. S–t.”

Good Riddance will be Gracie Abrams’ first debut album after her two Extended Plays (EP)s, Minor and This is What it Feels Like, which were released in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

