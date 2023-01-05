The Cristiano Ronaldo effect: 5 top clubs who have fewer Instagram followers than Al-Nassr

On 30 December 2022, Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr officially announced the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 37-year-old superstar joined the Middle Eastern club as a free agent after his Manchester United contract was terminated in November by mutual consent. Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Saudi Pro League club and is expected to earn £175 million a year during his stay.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is not only one of the best players in football history, but he also has the largest footprint on social media. Instagram, which has over 2 billion monthly active users across the globe, is one of the most popular social networking services in the world. Cristiano Ronaldo happens to be its greatest champion.

SPORTbible @sportbible BREAKING: Cristiano Ronaldo could 'defy' worldwide two-match ban and make his Al-Nassr debut today BREAKING: Cristiano Ronaldo could 'defy' worldwide two-match ban and make his Al-Nassr debut today 😲 https://t.co/JhXymAuZWT

As of 5 January 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo has 529 Instagram followers, making him the most-followed person on the platform. Needless to say, millions of his worldwide followers have suddenly grown interested in Al-Nassr. Their curiosity has allowed Al-Nassr to bag over 8.5 followers since announcing Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer, taking the total count to 9.5 million.

In today’s section, we will take a look at the impact Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer has had on Al-Nassr’s Instagram presence. Below, we will take a look at five top clubs that have fewer Instagram followers than Cristiano Ronaldo’s new club Al-Nassr.

Are Cristiano Ronaldo’s new club Al-Nassr successful?

Cristiano Ronaldo is Officially Unveiled as Al Nassr Player

Al-Nassr are one of the biggest clubs in Saudi Arabia. Since their inception in 1955, the Saudi Arabian club have won nine league titles, six King’s Cups, three Crown Prince’s Cups, and two Saudi Super Cups. Internationally, they have won the GCC Champions Leagues twice and bagged the Asian Cup Winners' Cup-Asian Super Cup double in 1988.

They finished third in the Saudi Pro League last season but are leading the pack this term.

With the brief history lesson out of the way, let’s check out the five big clubs who are trailing Al-Nassr on Instagram:

#5 Napoli — Serie A

SSC Napoli v Spezia Calcio - Serie A

Napoli are flying high in the Italian top flight, the Serie A, this season, leading the pack after 16 rounds of fixtures. Luciano Spalletti has brought funk back to the club, not only orchestrating an excellent brand of football but also getting the results they need.

Unfortunately, their on-field brilliance have not had that much of an impact on their social media status. Napoli’s current Instagram follower count stands at a mere 3.3 million, markedly short of Al-Nassr's tally.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Morocco's World Cup star Azzedine Ounahi is on the verge of becoming a Napoli player for around €20m.



He could even be loaned straight back to Angers or even Leicester until the end of the season.



(Source: Morocco's World Cup star Azzedine Ounahi is on the verge of becoming a Napoli player for around €20m.He could even be loaned straight back to Angers or even Leicester until the end of the season.(Source: @TyCSports 🚨 Morocco's World Cup star Azzedine Ounahi is on the verge of becoming a Napoli player for around €20m. 🇲🇦 He could even be loaned straight back to Angers or even Leicester until the end of the season.(Source: @TyCSports) https://t.co/T7EPDZ9el9

Since the club’s formation in 1926, Napoli have won the Serie A twice, the Italian Cup six times, and the Europa League once.

#4 Olympique Marseille — Ligue 1

Olympique de Marseille v Club Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Europa League Final

One of the most successful clubs in France, Olympique Marseille have a paltry 2.6 million followers on Instagram. Marseille’s loss of fanfare could be chalked down to both their lack of silverware and global stars on the team.

It has been over a decade since Olympique Marseille won anything of importance. Their last Ligue 1 title came in the 2009-10 season before Paris Saint-Germain found their footing. Their last French Cup, on the other hand, came way back in the 1988-89 season. They only have one European trophy to their name, with them attaining Champions League glory in the 1992-93 season.

#3 Everton — Premier League

Everton FC v Manchester United - Premier League

One of the most respected teams in the English Premier League, Everton only have a meager 2.8 million Instagram followers. Despite having an enthusiastic fanbase across the globe, the Merseyside outfit are still seven million followers short of Al-Nassr's tally.

Everton, established in 1878, have won nine English league titles in their history. They have been in the English Premier League for 31 years and have historically played a good brand of football.

In addition to the English league, Everton also have five FA Cups and nine Community Shields to their name.

#2 Ajax — Eredivisie

Ajax v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Final

One of the most respected football clubs in Europe, Ajax practically invented the modern-day footballing wheel. Led by the visionary Johan Cruyff, the Dutch club taught the continent and the world how to play football in the most eye-pleasing way possible.

Needless to say, Ajax’s ruthless beauty has been wildly successful, helping them to many trophies and titles.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Manchester United are exploring a possible signing of Mohammed Kudus from Ajax.



Talks have taken place behind the scenes over a loan deal with a buy option in the summer.



(Source: Manchester United are exploring a possible signing of Mohammed Kudus from Ajax.Talks have taken place behind the scenes over a loan deal with a buy option in the summer.(Source: @GraemeBailey 🚨 Manchester United are exploring a possible signing of Mohammed Kudus from Ajax.Talks have taken place behind the scenes over a loan deal with a buy option in the summer.(Source: @GraemeBailey) https://t.co/uBmCxlj8d4

Since the club’s inception, Ajax have won the Dutch title a whopping 36 times and have also conquered Europe on four occasions. Between 1971 and 1973, they won the Champions League/European Cup three consecutive times.

Ajax currently have 7.9 million followers, considerably short of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr.

#1 Inter Milan — Serie A

FC Internazionale v AS Roma - Serie A

Serie A giants Inter Milan are one of the most successful clubs in history. The Nerazzurri ended Juventus’ stranglehold on Serie A, winning their 19th title in the 2020-21 season.

Inter Milan have also been successful in the Champions League, winning it thrice in 1964, 1965, and 2010. Despite their heroics in all conceivable competitions, their follower count is roughly 700,000 short of Al-Nassr, with their reading currently at 8.8 million.

SempreInter.com @SempreIntercom #IMInter #Nerazzurri #FCIM Milan Skriniar Could Leave In January If Defender Rejects Inter Milan’s Contract Extension Offer, Italian Media Report dlvr.it/SgQHDM Milan Skriniar Could Leave In January If Defender Rejects Inter Milan’s Contract Extension Offer, Italian Media Report dlvr.it/SgQHDM #IMInter #Nerazzurri #FCIM

Inter Milan have had a decent half in the 2022-23 Serie A campaign. Although they are outsiders in the Serie A title race (eight points behind leaders Napoli) this season, their football has been entertaining. Unfortunately for them, good football alone cannot counteract Cristiano Ronaldo’s massive fanfare.

Poll : 0 votes