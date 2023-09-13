Olivia Rodrigo 2024 GUTS World tour: Tickets, presale, how to register, dates, venues & all you need to know

On Wednesday, September 13, Olivia Rodrigo announced the GUTS world tour in support of her new album of the same name. The tour is scheduled from February 23, 2024, to August 14, 2024, in venues across North America, Europe, the UK, and Ireland.
As per the announcement on Olivia Rodrigo's official Instagram page, the tour will feature supporting performances by The Chappell Roan, The Breeders, Remi Wolf, and Pink Pantheress.
Tickets for the tour can be accessed by registering at Olivia Rodrigo's official website under each buyer's home country dialogue bar. However, ticket prices have not been announced yet.
Olivia Rodrigo building momentum for her new album with the Guts World Tour
Olivia Rodrigo released her second and latest album, Guts, under the label Geffen on September 8, 2023. While the chart positions are yet to be available, netizens have received the album positively.
Olivia Rodrigo is now set to embark on the world tour to support it, and she is bringing guests with her in tow. Present on the singer's tour as support will be singer-songwriter Chappell Roan and indie rock band The Breeders. The band is best known for their multi-platinum-certified second studio album, Last Splash, which was released on August 31, 1993.
Also present will be singer-songwriter Remi Wolf and Pink Pantheress. Pink Pantheress is best known for her silver-certified debut mixtape, To Hell with It, released on October 15, 2021.
The full list of dates and venues for Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS world tour is given below:
- February 23, 2024 – Palm Springs, California, at Acrisure Arena
- February 24, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona, at Footprint Center
- February 27, 2024 – Houston, Texas at Toyota Center
- February 28, 2024 – Austin, Texas, at Moody Center
- March 1, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center
- March 2, 2024 – New Orleans, Louisiana at Smoothie King Center
- March 5, 2024 – Orlando, Florida, at Amway Center
- March 6, 2024 – Miami, Florida, at Kaseya Center
- March 8, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center
- March 9, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee, at Bridgestone Arena
- March 12, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri at Enterprise Center
- March 13, 2024 – Omaha, Nebraska, at CHI Health Center
- March 15, 2024 – St. Paul, Minnesota, at Xcel Energy Center
- March 16, 2024 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at Fiserv Forum
- March 19, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at United Center
- March 22, 2024 – Columbus, Ohio, at Nationwide Arena
- March 23, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan, at Little Caesars Arena
- March 26, 2024 – Montreal, Quebec at Bell Centre
- March 29, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena
- April 1, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden
- April 5, 2024 – New York, New York, at Madison Square Garden
- April 6, 2024 – New York, New York, at Madison Square Garden
- April 30, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland, at 3Arena
- May 3, 2024 – Manchester, UK, at Co-op Live
- May 7, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland, at OVO Hydro
- May 10, 2024 – Birmingham, UK, at Utilita Arena
- May 14, 2024 – London, UK at The O2
- May 15, 2024 – London, UK at The O2
- May 22, 2024 – Antwerp, Belgium at Sportpaleis
- May 24, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Ziggo Dome
- May 28, 2024 – Oslo, Norway at Spektrum
- May 30, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark at Royal Arena
- June 1, 2024 – Berlin, Germany, at Mercedes-Benz Arena
- June 4, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany, at Barclays Arena
- June 5, 2024 – Frankfurt, Germany, at Festhalle
- June 7, 2024 – Munich, Germany, at Olympiahalle
- June 9, 2024 – Bologna, Italy, at Unipol Arena
- June 11, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland, at Hallenstadion
- June 12, 2024 – Cologne, Germany, at Lanxess Arena
- June 14, 2024 – Paris, France, at Accor Arena
- June 18, 2024 – Barcelona, Spain at Palau Sant Jordi
- June 20, 2024 – Madrid, Spain, at WizInk Center
- June 22, 2024 – Lisbon, Portugal, at Altice Arena
- July 19, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center
- July 20, 2024 – Washington, DC at Capital One Arena
- July 23, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia, at State Farm Arena
- July 24, 2024 – Lexington, Kentucky, at Rupp Arena
- July 26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
- July 27, 2024 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, at Paycom Center
- July 30, 2024 – Denver, Colorado, at Ball Arena
- July 31, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Center
- August 2, 2024 – San Francisco, California at Chase Center
- August 6, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State, at Climate Pledge Arena
- August 9, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena
- August 10, 2024 – Portland, Oregon, at Moda Center
- August 13, 2024 – Los Angeles, California, at Kia Forum
- August 14, 2024 – Los Angeles, California, at Kia Forum
Olivia Rodrigo is best known for her multiple chart-peaking debut studio album, Sour, which was released on May 21, 2021. The album was a major hit, with multi-platinum certifications in several countries.