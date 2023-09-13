Olivia Rodrigo 2024 GUTS World tour: Tickets, presale, how to register, dates, venues & all you need to know

On Wednesday, September 13, Olivia Rodrigo announced the GUTS world tour in support of her new album of the same name. The tour is scheduled from February 23, 2024, to August 14, 2024, in venues across North America, Europe, the UK, and Ireland.

As per the announcement on Olivia Rodrigo's official Instagram page, the tour will feature supporting performances by The Chappell Roan, The Breeders, Remi Wolf, and Pink Pantheress.

Tickets for the tour can be accessed by registering at Olivia Rodrigo's official website under each buyer's home country dialogue bar. However, ticket prices have not been announced yet.

Olivia Rodrigo building momentum for her new album with the Guts World Tour

Olivia Rodrigo released her second and latest album, Guts, under the label Geffen on September 8, 2023. While the chart positions are yet to be available, netizens have received the album positively.

Olivia Rodrigo is now set to embark on the world tour to support it, and she is bringing guests with her in tow. Present on the singer's tour as support will be singer-songwriter Chappell Roan and indie rock band The Breeders. The band is best known for their multi-platinum-certified second studio album, Last Splash, which was released on August 31, 1993.

Also present will be singer-songwriter Remi Wolf and Pink Pantheress. Pink Pantheress is best known for her silver-certified debut mixtape, To Hell with It, released on October 15, 2021.

The full list of dates and venues for Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS world tour is given below:

February 23, 2024 – Palm Springs, California, at Acrisure Arena

February 24, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona, at Footprint Center

February 27, 2024 – Houston, Texas at Toyota Center

February 28, 2024 – Austin, Texas, at Moody Center

March 1, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center

March 2, 2024 – New Orleans, Louisiana at Smoothie King Center

March 5, 2024 – Orlando, Florida, at Amway Center

March 6, 2024 – Miami, Florida, at Kaseya Center

March 8, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center

March 9, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee, at Bridgestone Arena

March 12, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri at Enterprise Center

March 13, 2024 – Omaha, Nebraska, at CHI Health Center

March 15, 2024 – St. Paul, Minnesota, at Xcel Energy Center

March 16, 2024 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at Fiserv Forum

March 19, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at United Center

March 22, 2024 – Columbus, Ohio, at Nationwide Arena

March 23, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan, at Little Caesars Arena

March 26, 2024 – Montreal, Quebec at Bell Centre

March 29, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena

April 1, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden

April 5, 2024 – New York, New York, at Madison Square Garden

April 6, 2024 – New York, New York, at Madison Square Garden

April 30, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland, at 3Arena

May 3, 2024 – Manchester, UK, at Co-op Live

May 7, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland, at OVO Hydro

May 10, 2024 – Birmingham, UK, at Utilita Arena

May 14, 2024 – London, UK at The O2

May 15, 2024 – London, UK at The O2

May 22, 2024 – Antwerp, Belgium at Sportpaleis

May 24, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Ziggo Dome

May 28, 2024 – Oslo, Norway at Spektrum

May 30, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark at Royal Arena

June 1, 2024 – Berlin, Germany, at Mercedes-Benz Arena

June 4, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany, at Barclays Arena

June 5, 2024 – Frankfurt, Germany, at Festhalle

June 7, 2024 – Munich, Germany, at Olympiahalle

June 9, 2024 – Bologna, Italy, at Unipol Arena

June 11, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland, at Hallenstadion

June 12, 2024 – Cologne, Germany, at Lanxess Arena

June 14, 2024 – Paris, France, at Accor Arena

June 18, 2024 – Barcelona, Spain at Palau Sant Jordi

June 20, 2024 – Madrid, Spain, at WizInk Center

June 22, 2024 – Lisbon, Portugal, at Altice Arena

July 19, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center

July 20, 2024 – Washington, DC at Capital One Arena

July 23, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia, at State Farm Arena

July 24, 2024 – Lexington, Kentucky, at Rupp Arena

July 26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

July 27, 2024 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, at Paycom Center

July 30, 2024 – Denver, Colorado, at Ball Arena

July 31, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Center

August 2, 2024 – San Francisco, California at Chase Center

August 6, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State, at Climate Pledge Arena

August 9, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena

August 10, 2024 – Portland, Oregon, at Moda Center

August 13, 2024 – Los Angeles, California, at Kia Forum

August 14, 2024 – Los Angeles, California, at Kia Forum

Olivia Rodrigo is best known for her multiple chart-peaking debut studio album, Sour, which was released on May 21, 2021. The album was a major hit, with multi-platinum certifications in several countries.