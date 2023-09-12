Ville Valo Neon Noir tour 2024: Where to buy tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know 

Next year, from March 13 to May 10, Ville Valo will hold a new tour, titled Neon Noir, in venues across Australia, New Zealand, mainland Europe, and the UK. The tour will be in support of his new studio album of the same name.
The co-founder of HIM announced the new tour through an Instagram post on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. The Neon Noir tour will feature supporting performances by Zetra and a special performance on the London date from Eivor.
Tickets for the tour will be available from September 15, 2023, at 10 am BST, as well as 11 am CET and 12 pm CEST, respectively. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased at Ville Valo's official website.
Ville Valo is building momentum for his new album with the Neon Noir tour
The Finnish singer released his debut studio album, Neon Noir, on January 13, 2023. The album was well-received upon release and peaked as a chart-topper on the Finnish album charts.
He embarked on his album support tour on the day it was released, playing a show at Tavastia in Helsinki, Finland, to start the Europe leg of the tour, which continued till March 2023.
After the Europe tour, Ville Valo moved to the UK for a short tour leg, wrapping up with a show at the Forum Kentish Town in London, UK, on March 15, 2023. Subsequently, the singer moved to North America.
The North American tour leg, the largest of all the legs on the album tour, continued till May 9, 2023, ending with a show at the Irving Plaza in New York City, New York.
The first leg of the North America tour is being followed by a second North America leg, which is set to end in October. A South America tour leg is scheduled for late October and early November.
After the South America tour leg, Ville Valo will embark on the newly announced finale world tour. The full list of dates and venues for the Ville Valo Neon Noir 2024 world tour is given below:
- March 13, 2024 – Auckland, New Zealand at The Powerstation
- March 15, 2024 – Melbourne, Australia, at Northcote Theatre
- March 16, 2024 – Sydney, Australia at Metro
- March 17, 2024 – Brisbane, Australia at Tivoli
- April 4, 2024 – Athens, Greece, at Fuzz Club
- April 5, 2024 – Thessaloniki, Greece, at Principal Club Theater
- April 6, 2024 – Sofia, Bulgaria, at Joy Station
- April 8, 2024 – Bucharest, Romania at Sala Palatului
- April 9, 2024 – Belgrade, Serbia, at Dom Omladine
- April 11, 2024 – Ljubljana, Slovenia at Cvetlicarna
- April 12, 2024 – Bratislava, Slovakia at MMC
- April 13, 2024 – Katowice, Poland at MCK
- April 15, 2024 – Vilnius, Lithuania at Compensa
- April 16, 2024 – Riga, Latvia at Palladium
- April 17, 2024 – Tallinn, Estonia at Helitehas
- April 19, 2024 – Oulu, Finland at Tullisali
- April 20, 2024 – Seinäjoki, Finland at Rytmikorjaamo
- April 21, 2024 – Jyväskylä, Finland at Lutakko
- April 23, 2024 – Tampere, Finland at Pakkahuone
- April 24, 2024 Turku, Finland at Logomo
- April 25, 2024 – Turku-Stockholm, Finland at M/S Viking Grace
- April 26, 2024 – Gothenburg, Sweden at Pustervik
- April 28, 2024 – Oslo, Norway at Rockefeller
- April 29, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden, at Berns
- April 30, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark, at Amager Bio
- May 2.2024 – Bremen, Germany, at Aladin
- May 3, 2024 – Leipzig, Germany at Haus Auensee
- May 4, 2024 – Wiesbaden, Germany at Schlachthof
- May 5, 2024 – Brussels, Belgium, at A.B.
- May 7, 2024 – Tilburg, The Netherlands at 013
- May 10, 2024 – London, UK at Royal Albert Hall
Ville Valo is best known for his work as the lead vocalist of the Finnish gothic rock band HIM, of which he was also a founding member. The singer also briefly performed as the drummer and bassist of the band.