Ville Valo Neon Noir tour 2024: Where to buy tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know 

Next year, from March 13 to May 10, Ville Valo will hold a new tour, titled Neon Noir, in venues across Australia, New Zealand, mainland Europe, and the UK. The tour will be in support of his new studio album of the same name.

The co-founder of HIM announced the new tour through an Instagram post on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. The Neon Noir tour will feature supporting performances by Zetra and a special performance on the London date from Eivor.

Tickets for the tour will be available from September 15, 2023, at 10 am BST, as well as 11 am CET and 12 pm CEST, respectively. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased at Ville Valo's official website.

Ville Valo is building momentum for his new album with the Neon Noir tour

The Finnish singer released his debut studio album, Neon Noir, on January 13, 2023. The album was well-received upon release and peaked as a chart-topper on the Finnish album charts.

He embarked on his album support tour on the day it was released, playing a show at Tavastia in Helsinki, Finland, to start the Europe leg of the tour, which continued till March 2023.

After the Europe tour, Ville Valo moved to the UK for a short tour leg, wrapping up with a show at the Forum Kentish Town in London, UK, on March 15, 2023. Subsequently, the singer moved to North America.

The North American tour leg, the largest of all the legs on the album tour, continued till May 9, 2023, ending with a show at the Irving Plaza in New York City, New York.

The first leg of the North America tour is being followed by a second North America leg, which is set to end in October. A South America tour leg is scheduled for late October and early November.

After the South America tour leg, Ville Valo will embark on the newly announced finale world tour. The full list of dates and venues for the Ville Valo Neon Noir 2024 world tour is given below:

March 13, 2024 – Auckland, New Zealand at The Powerstation

March 15, 2024 – Melbourne, Australia, at Northcote Theatre

March 16, 2024 – Sydney, Australia at Metro

March 17, 2024 – Brisbane, Australia at Tivoli

April 4, 2024 – Athens, Greece, at Fuzz Club

April 5, 2024 – Thessaloniki, Greece, at Principal Club Theater

April 6, 2024 – Sofia, Bulgaria, at Joy Station

April 8, 2024 – Bucharest, Romania at Sala Palatului

April 9, 2024 – Belgrade, Serbia, at Dom Omladine

April 11, 2024 – Ljubljana, Slovenia at Cvetlicarna

April 12, 2024 – Bratislava, Slovakia at MMC

April 13, 2024 – Katowice, Poland at MCK

April 15, 2024 – Vilnius, Lithuania at Compensa

April 16, 2024 – Riga, Latvia at Palladium

April 17, 2024 – Tallinn, Estonia at Helitehas

April 19, 2024 – Oulu, Finland at Tullisali

April 20, 2024 – Seinäjoki, Finland at Rytmikorjaamo

April 21, 2024 – Jyväskylä, Finland at Lutakko

April 23, 2024 – Tampere, Finland at Pakkahuone

April 24, 2024 Turku, Finland at Logomo

April 25, 2024 – Turku-Stockholm, Finland at M/S Viking Grace

April 26, 2024 – Gothenburg, Sweden at Pustervik

April 28, 2024 – Oslo, Norway at Rockefeller

April 29, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden, at Berns

April 30, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark, at Amager Bio

May 2.2024 – Bremen, Germany, at Aladin

May 3, 2024 – Leipzig, Germany at Haus Auensee

May 4, 2024 – Wiesbaden, Germany at Schlachthof

May 5, 2024 – Brussels, Belgium, at A.B.

May 7, 2024 – Tilburg, The Netherlands at 013

May 10, 2024 – London, UK at Royal Albert Hall

Ville Valo is best known for his work as the lead vocalist of the Finnish gothic rock band HIM, of which he was also a founding member. The singer also briefly performed as the drummer and bassist of the band.