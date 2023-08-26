AQUA Barbie World Tour: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, venues, and more 

AQUA has announced a new tour, "Barbie World Tour," the first leg of which is scheduled to take place in venues across the mainland United States. The tour is in celebration of the band's 1997 single of the same name, which propelled them to commercial stardom.

The band announced that the new tour will feature shows in cities such as Atlanta, Detroit, and Boston, among others, via a post on their official Instagram page on August 25, 2023.

The presale for the tour will be available on August 28, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time and can be accessed via Live Nation. General tickets for the tour will be available on August 30, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Ticket prices have not been announced as of yet and could be purchased from Ticketmaster.

The tour will start in Seattle and end in Los Angeles

AQUA released their iconic single Barbie Girl in April 1997. The single, about the iconic Barbie and Ken dolls by the multinational toy maker Mattel, was an instant success. Critics appreciated its mix of peppy dance number energy with subtle criticisms of the dolls, while also praising the vocals and video by the band.

The song has since assumed cult status, with cover versions by Kelly Key, Faith No More, Ice Spice, and Nicky Minaj, among others. The song has also been parodied several times, including by the duo Lynne & Tessa.

Now, AQUA is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the single with two back-to-back tours, starting with their summer tour earlier this year. The group embarked on their summer tour in late May, beginning with a show in Prague, Czech Republic.

The band will wrap up their summer tour with a show at the Brandt Center in Regina, Canada, on August 20, 2023, following which they will take a break before embarking on the newly announced US tour leg. The full list of dates and venues for the AQUA Barbie World Tour is given below:

November 12, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State at Paramount Theatre

November 14, 2023 – San Francisco, California, at The Masonic

November 16, 2023 – Riverside, California, at Municipal Auditorium

November 19, 2023 – San Diego, California, at House of Blues

November 20, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona, at The Van Buren

November 22, 2023 – Houston, Texas, at House of Blues

November 24, 2023 – Austin, Texas, at Emo’s

November 26, 2023 – New Orleans, Louisiana at Fillmore

November 27, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia, at Buckhead Theatre

November 28, 2023 – Lake Buena Vista, Florida, at House of Blues

December 4, 2023 – Silver Spring, Maryland at Fillmore

December 5, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Fillmore

December 6, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts, at House of Blues

December 10, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan at Fillmore

December 12, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois, at House of Blues

December 13, 2023 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at Fillmore

December 15, 2023 – Denver, Colorado, at The Summit

December 17, 2023 – Salt Lake City, Utah at The Depot

December 19, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nevada, at House of Blues

December 20, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at Hollywood Palladium

While the AQUA song itself was extremely popular, the criticism it directed at the line of dolls drew the ire of their manufacturer, Mattel, who filed for copyright violation. The song was declared to be protected as a parody under the First Amendment in 2002 after the band's record label, MCA Records, filed a countersuit.