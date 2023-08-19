"Future queen of pop": Addison Rae's version of Lady Gaga's Nothing On (But the Radio) sparks online debate 

Addison Rae covered Lady Gaga's Nothing On (But the Radio), an unreleased track that never made it past the demo under Gaga, as part of her new EP, AR. The cover came after Rae acquired the track in 2018, something which she hinted about in a now-deleted Tik Tok reel, where she sings the chorus of the song.

The singer has released her version of the song, which was originally written by Lady Gaga, Billy Steinberg, and Josh Alexander, on YouTube as a single alongside the release of the EP:

Netizens were quick to react to the event, as exemplified by the tweet below, which is supportive of the new singer and her rendition of the song:

Netizens react to Addison Rae and her singing

Netizens, fans of both Addison Rae and Lady Gaga, as well as those paying attention to the wider pop culture sphere, took to social media, particularly Twitter, to respond to the cover song.

Some netizens were supportive of the singer's cover of the Gaga song indicating that her version clearly joined the ranks of cover songs that are better than the original.

Others were critical of the cover version and seemed to indicate the appeal of the song remains the fact that it was written and originally recorded by Gaga, not that Rae made the new rendition.

This is not the first time Addison Rae has made her admiration of Lady Gaga apparent. In 2022, she made the internet buzz with her Gaga-inspired Halloween costume. The costume was an imitation of Gaga's fake blood-soaked costume for her 2009 MTV award ceremony performance, which was part of a series of similar experimental performances that earned Gaga the moniker of "Mother Monster".

Tracing Addison Rae and her career

Addison Rae Easterling was born on October 6, 2000, and began exhibiting artistic talents from an early age, dancing competitively from the age of six years old. The singer studied at the Louisiana State University briefly, before dropping out to explore her growing career as an internet content creator and Tik Tok star.

In an exclusive interview with Elle Magazine, she elaborated on her career aspirations, stating:

"Coming from a small town... I feel like a lot of people don’t normally hear someone say they want to go to Hollywood and be an actress. That’s not a very common thing. Or maybe it is something that people say, but don’t really get the chance to do."

The singer and actress continued:

"I felt like it was unattainable at the time. So I thought, my way in is to go study journalism, and I can be on TV still, but in a way where I could get a degree and then make it in a little more traditional [way]. Then I got super lucky with TikTok, and was so blessed with the chance to move to L.A."

The singer and actress had her first major acting role in 2021 playing the character of Padgett Sawyer in the Mark Waters-directed film, He's All That. She starred alongside Tanner Buchanan.