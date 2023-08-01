Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano Las Vegas residency 2023: How to buy tickets, dates & all you need to know 

Lady Gaga has announced a new Las Vegas residency, titled Jazz & Piano, which is scheduled to take place from August 31, 2023, to October 5, 2023, at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas, Nevada. The residency will be the seventh leg of the show.

The singer announced the new tour via a post on their official Instagram page on July 31, 2023:

The presale for the residency starts on August 1, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. Interested patrons can sign up at the official site to gain access to it (https://vegas.ladygaga.com/ ).

General tickets will be available from August 4, 2023. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be found at Ticketmaster (https://www.ticketmaster.com/lady-gaga-tickets/artist/1249444?venueId=376930).

Lady Gaga brings the seventh edition of her residency to Las Vegas

Lady Gaga started arranging the Las Vegas residency in 2017, with the first edition taking premiering on December 28, 2018. The residency consists of two separate conceptual projects, titled Enigma and Jazz & Piano respectively.

Enigma, a two hours long concept concert, portrays the rise of Enigma, an alter ego of Gaga, who suffers from the attention of paparazzi during her rise to fame, and must struggle to heal from the pain caused by such attention.

Jazz & Piano, on the other hand, is simply an exploration of the singer's love for American and Jazz classics, as well as her personal connection to the songs played at each concert.

Check out the full list of dates for the Lady Gaga Residency at Dolby Live, Park MGM in Las Vegas, Nevada given below:

August 31, 2023

September 2, 2023

September 3, 2023

September 6, 2023

September 7, 2023

September 9, 2023

September 10, 2023

September 28, 2023

September 30, 2023

October 1, 2023

October 4, 2023

October 5, 2023

More about Lady Gaga and her music career

Lady Gaga released her debut studio album, The Fame, on August 19, 2008. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the German, Swiss, and UK album charts. The album also peaked within the top 10 in all other major album charts and remains the most successful album of the singer commercially.

Following the success of her debut studio album, the singer released her second studio album, Born This Way, on May 23, 2011. The album was a chart-topper on all major album charts. The album remains the most critically acclaimed of the singer's work.

The singer released her third studio album, Artpop, on November 6, 2013. The album, a concept project that is the metaphorical exploration of fame in relation to the self-image of the artist, peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200, Austrian, and UK album charts respectively. The album remains her last album to score multiple platinum sales records in the 2010s.