Java Jazz Festival 2023: Lineup, tickets, dates & more

The Java Jazz festival is back for another year, with its 2023 edition scheduled to take place from June 2, 2023 to June 4, 2023 at the Jiexpo Kemoreyan in Jakarta, Indonesia. The festival celebrates its 18 year anniversary this year, with the festival having first been held in 2005.

The organizers announced the festival, which will feature performances by artists such as Lyodra, Mahalini, Kaleb J, Mad Madmen, Écoutez, 3HK Project, among others, via a post on their official Instagram page:

Tickets for the festival are currently available from the festival's official website https://www.javajazzfestival.com/ticket.php. General tickets are priced at $17 plus processing fees. Special show tickets are priced at $14 plus processing fees and $11 plus processing fees respectively. All ticket prices are subject to exchange rate fluctuations.

Stephen Sanchez, Cory Wong to headline Java Jazz 2023

Headlining the festival will be Stephen Sanchez, an American singer-songwriter who is best known for their EP, Easy on My Eyes, which was released on August 21, 2022. The EP peaked at number 92 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Also headlining the festival will be Cory Wong, who is best known for his fourth studio album, Motivational Music for the Syncopated Soul, which was released on August 2, 2019. The album peaked at number 7 on the US Contemporary Jazz Album charts.

The full list of artists performing at the Java Jazz Festival 2023 is given below:

Day 1, June 2, 2023:

Cory Wong

Max

Stephan Sanchez

The Chicago Experience

Feat. Danny Seraphine and Jeff Cofey

Écoutez

3hk Project

5 Petani

Adam At

Adhitya Sofyan

Ali

Alonzo Brata

Anastasya Poetri

Andien

Antonio Sanchez & Bad Hombre With Thana Alexa, Bigyuki & Lex Sadler

Ardhito Pramono

Ariel Feat. Bunga Citra Lestari

Arpi Alto

Assia Keva

Barry Likumahuawa & The Rhythm Service Feat. Jesus Molina

Batavia Collective Feat. Kuba Skoowronski

Bilal Indrajaya

Day 2 of Java Jazz, June 3, 2023

Bob James Trio

Borderline Feat. Nita Aartsen

Brazilian Groove By Mercy Dumais, Zarro d Vega Feat' Harry Toledo

Brian Simpson

Brian Simpson Feat Grace Kelly Grayson

Cakra Khan Sings Soul

Christian Kuria

Christie With Otti Jamalus

Clever Moose

Cockpit

Compadres

D'RAY

DERE

DEREDIA

Devano & Salsha

Dhira Bongs

Dikta Wicaksono

Dira With Ron King Big Band "Best Of Burt Bacharach" Conducted By Mery Kasiman

DREIKIDS

Dua Empat

El Karmoya

Endah N Rhesa

Eros TJokro

Fabio Asher

Fiersa Besari

Fiko Nainggolan

F•I•E•R•Y Feat. Novia Bachmid

GAC

Gaidaa

Gangga

Giacomo Turra

Good Ol' Dreams

Grace Kelly

Gugun Blues Shelter

Harry Toledo & The Turbulence Of Soul

Hojean

Indo Music Now - Then

Indonesian Brazil Project Feat PFG

Jamie Aditya & His Mezzrollers

Jason Mountario, Sri Hanuraga, Kelvin Andreas

Love Is

Jazzanova

Jazzmeia Horn

Jesus Molina

Jevin Julian

Joey Alexander

Jordan Susanto

Juicy Luicy

Junko Onishi Quartet

Kaleb J

Katyana With Otti Jamalus Quartet

Kenny Gabriel "The Playground Live Session" With Special Appearences: Bas.Boi, Faye Risakotta, Eros T Jokro

Day Three of Java Jazz, June 4, 2023:

Laufey

LittleFingers

Lorjhu

Lyodra

Lalahuta

Mad Madmen

Mahalini

Makaya Mccraven

Manna

Mario Biondi

Matt Johnson

Maurice Brown With Brian Simpson Playing The Songs Of Herb Alphert

Mike Del Ferro Trio Feat Rega Dauna

MLD Jazz Project Season 4

MLD Jazz Project With Yovie Widianto, Mario Ginanjar, and Teddy Adhitya

MORAD

Muhammed Dompas

Nao Yoshika

Nate Smith + Kinfolk

New Blood

Nonaria Feat. Tetty Kadi

Noni

Okayy

On & On: Jose James Sings Badu

Oscar Lolang

Oslo Ibrahim

Patti Austin

Paul Partohap

Perunggu

Peter Cincotti

Rafi Sudirman

Rayen Pono

Reality Club

Rendy Pandugo

Rinni Wulandari

Rio Moreno Latin Combo

Rizky Febian

Romantic Echoes

Ron King Big Band

Salon Rnb (Rl Klav, Moneva, Gavendri)

Sequioa Projects

SEZAIRI

SISITIPSI

Sister Sledge

Soulfood

Stacey Ryan

Teza Sumendra

The Groove Feat. Tiara Effendy & Dira

The Regards

The Soulful

Titi DJ with Tiyo Alibasjah & Glen Dauna Project

Tiwi Shkuhachi

Tony Monaco Trio

Tortured Soul

Tribute To Bob James

Trisum

Uap Widya

Und Bodevan

Vina Panduwinata

Deddy Dhukun

Fariz RM

Mus Mujiono with F•I•E•

More about Java Jazz Festival

The Jakarta International Java Jazz Festival was first held in 2005, with over 125 acts playing across 146 shows venues. The first edition had a crowd count of over 47,000 people.

Since then, the Java Jazz festival has expanded to become one of the largest jazz festivals in the world, as well as one of the largest music festivals in the global south.

Throughout its long history, the festival has seen performances by artists such as Raveena, Toto, Omar Apollo, PJ Morton and Jojo, among others. The festival is sponspored by brands such as BNI, Jack Daniels, and more.

Poll : 0 votes