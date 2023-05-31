Java Jazz Festival 2023: Lineup, tickets, dates & more

The Java Jazz festival is back for another year, with its 2023 edition scheduled to take place from June 2, 2023 to June 4, 2023 at the Jiexpo Kemoreyan in Jakarta, Indonesia. The festival celebrates its 18 year anniversary this year, with the festival having first been held in 2005.
The organizers announced the festival, which will feature performances by artists such as Lyodra, Mahalini, Kaleb J, Mad Madmen, Écoutez, 3HK Project, among others, via a post on their official Instagram page:
Tickets for the festival are currently available from the festival's official website https://www.javajazzfestival.com/ticket.php. General tickets are priced at $17 plus processing fees. Special show tickets are priced at $14 plus processing fees and $11 plus processing fees respectively. All ticket prices are subject to exchange rate fluctuations.
Stephen Sanchez, Cory Wong to headline Java Jazz 2023
Headlining the festival will be Stephen Sanchez, an American singer-songwriter who is best known for their EP, Easy on My Eyes, which was released on August 21, 2022. The EP peaked at number 92 on the Billboard 200 album chart.
Also headlining the festival will be Cory Wong, who is best known for his fourth studio album, Motivational Music for the Syncopated Soul, which was released on August 2, 2019. The album peaked at number 7 on the US Contemporary Jazz Album charts.
The full list of artists performing at the Java Jazz Festival 2023 is given below:
Day 1, June 2, 2023:
- Cory Wong
- Max
- Stephan Sanchez
- The Chicago Experience
- Feat. Danny Seraphine and Jeff Cofey
- Écoutez
- 3hk Project
- 5 Petani
- Adam At
- Adhitya Sofyan
- Ali
- Alonzo Brata
- Anastasya Poetri
- Andien
- Antonio Sanchez & Bad Hombre With Thana Alexa, Bigyuki & Lex Sadler
- Ardhito Pramono
- Ariel Feat. Bunga Citra Lestari
- Arpi Alto
- Assia Keva
- Barry Likumahuawa & The Rhythm Service Feat. Jesus Molina
- Batavia Collective Feat. Kuba Skoowronski
- Bilal Indrajaya
Day 2 of Java Jazz, June 3, 2023
- Bob James Trio
- Borderline Feat. Nita Aartsen
- Brazilian Groove By Mercy Dumais, Zarro d Vega Feat' Harry Toledo
- Brian Simpson
- Brian Simpson Feat Grace Kelly Grayson
- Cakra Khan Sings Soul
- Christian Kuria
- Christie With Otti Jamalus
- Clever Moose
- Cockpit
- Compadres
- D'RAY
- DERE
- DEREDIA
- Devano & Salsha
- Dhira Bongs
- Dikta Wicaksono
- Dira With Ron King Big Band "Best Of Burt Bacharach" Conducted By Mery Kasiman
- DREIKIDS
- Dua Empat
- El Karmoya
- Endah N Rhesa
- Eros TJokro
- Fabio Asher
- Fiersa Besari
- Fiko Nainggolan
- F•I•E•R•Y Feat. Novia Bachmid
- GAC
- Gaidaa
- Gangga
- Giacomo Turra
- Good Ol' Dreams
- Grace Kelly
- Gugun Blues Shelter
- Harry Toledo & The Turbulence Of Soul
- Hojean
- Indo Music Now - Then
- Indonesian Brazil Project Feat PFG
- Jamie Aditya & His Mezzrollers
- Jason Mountario, Sri Hanuraga, Kelvin Andreas
- Love Is
- Jazzanova
- Jazzmeia Horn
- Jesus Molina
- Jevin Julian
- Joey Alexander
- Jordan Susanto
- Juicy Luicy
- Junko Onishi Quartet
- Kaleb J
- Katyana With Otti Jamalus Quartet
- Kenny Gabriel "The Playground Live Session" With Special Appearences: Bas.Boi, Faye Risakotta, Eros T Jokro
Day Three of Java Jazz, June 4, 2023:
- Laufey
- LittleFingers
- Lorjhu
- Lyodra
- Lalahuta
- Mad Madmen
- Mahalini
- Makaya Mccraven
- Manna
- Mario Biondi
- Matt Johnson
- Maurice Brown With Brian Simpson Playing The Songs Of Herb Alphert
- Mike Del Ferro Trio Feat Rega Dauna
- MLD Jazz Project Season 4
- MLD Jazz Project With Yovie Widianto, Mario Ginanjar, and Teddy Adhitya
- MORAD
- Muhammed Dompas
- Nao Yoshika
- Nate Smith + Kinfolk
- New Blood
- Nonaria Feat. Tetty Kadi
- Noni
- Okayy
- On & On: Jose James Sings Badu
- Oscar Lolang
- Oslo Ibrahim
- Patti Austin
- Paul Partohap
- Perunggu
- Peter Cincotti
- Rafi Sudirman
- Rayen Pono
- Reality Club
- Rendy Pandugo
- Rinni Wulandari
- Rio Moreno Latin Combo
- Rizky Febian
- Romantic Echoes
- Ron King Big Band
- Salon Rnb (Rl Klav, Moneva, Gavendri)
- Sequioa Projects
- SEZAIRI
- SISITIPSI
- Sister Sledge
- Soulfood
- Stacey Ryan
- Teza Sumendra
- The Groove Feat. Tiara Effendy & Dira
- The Regards
- The Soulful
- Titi DJ with Tiyo Alibasjah & Glen Dauna Project
- Tiwi Shkuhachi
- Tony Monaco Trio
- Tortured Soul
- Tribute To Bob James
- Trisum
- Uap Widya
- Und Bodevan
- Vina Panduwinata
- Deddy Dhukun
- Fariz RM
- Mus Mujiono with F•I•E•
More about Java Jazz Festival
The Jakarta International Java Jazz Festival was first held in 2005, with over 125 acts playing across 146 shows venues. The first edition had a crowd count of over 47,000 people.
Since then, the Java Jazz festival has expanded to become one of the largest jazz festivals in the world, as well as one of the largest music festivals in the global south.
Throughout its long history, the festival has seen performances by artists such as Raveena, Toto, Omar Apollo, PJ Morton and Jojo, among others. The festival is sponspored by brands such as BNI, Jack Daniels, and more.