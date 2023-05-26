SEEN Festival 2023: Lineup, tickets, dates, and everything we know so far

SEEN festival is back with a second edition for 2023. This time, it is scheduled to be held from June 17 to June 18, 2023, at the Hoiana An Golf Resort and Club in Hoian, Vietnam. This will be the festival's first appearance in Vietnam, with the first edition being held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The festival, which will feature performances by artists such as Taeyang of Bigbang, Aespa, and KARD, among others, announced its return via a post on its official Instagram page.

Tickets for the festival are currently available on the festival's official site, https://seenfestival.asia. While Zone A tickets are priced at $120, Zone B tickets can be purchased at $103. Zone C tickets, on the other hand, are priced at $77. These prices are exclusive of the processing fees.

VIP tickets are priced at $235 plus processing fees. All ticket prices are based on current USD-VND conversion rates and are subject to change.

Taeyang, Aespa headed to SEEN Festival 2023

Among the performers heading to SEEN Festival in Vietnam is South Korean singer-songwriter Taeyang, best known for his work in the rock band Big Bang. In his solo career, the singer is known for his second studio album, Rise, which was released on June 3, 2014. The album peaked at number 1 on the Korean and Kiwi album charts.

The festival will also feature the South Korean girl group aespa, who rose to prominence with their debut EP, Savage, released on October 5, 2021. The EP peaked as a chart-topper on the Korean album chart. It also gained the number 7 position on the Japanese album chart.

The full lineup for SEEN Festival 2023 is given below:

Day 1, June 17, 2023:

Taeyang

BoA

Kim Woo Seok

Raiden

Day 2, July 18, 2023:

aespa

Hyoyeon

KARD

Kihyun

Trinity

The SEEN festival in Vietnam is being hyped up as a K-pop star-studded sequel to the festival's first 2023 edition, which was held in Malaysia in January.

"A grandiose event in Vietnam with stars from the land of Kim Chi with world-class sound that creates a boom for the audience as the stars give their hottest performances."

The festival's Vietnam edition is set to feature a non-K-pop star for the first time in the festival's short history in the form of Trinity. Trinity is a Thai-pop band best known for their EP, Breath, which was released in 2022.

The Vietnamese edition of SEEN Festival will be a much larger event than the first edition, with the festival expanding from a one-day event that hosted four performers to a two-day event featuring performances by eight K-pop artists and a non-K-pop act.

