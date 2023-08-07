“The biggest plot twist of the evening”: Fans go gaga as Billie Eilish brings out Armani White to perform a viral hit at Osheaga

Billie Eilish took the stage at the Oshega Festival in Montreal, Quebec on August 5, 2023, as part of her festival tour. During her performance, she surprised the audience by inviting rapper Armani White to join her on stage and perform his track "Billie Eilish."

White played a shortened version of his track during, which was received with applause and joy by the fans, who raced to express their approval of the performance on social media, as exemplified by the tweet below.

Alexis @lexi_blakely Billie Eilish brought out Armani White to sing her song and i almost cried that was the biggest plot twist of the evening

Fans express approval at Armani White's Billie Eilish performance

Fans were quick to take to social media, particularly Twitter, to express their feeling regarding the performance. Many expressed their approval at the performance by giving it a high rating, or by sharing moments from the performance. Others praised the singer for bringing White to the stage, stating that she was sweet to do so.

ki🦋 @noregretskii armani white coming out at osheaga to sing billie eilish on stage with… billie eilish. 10/10. pic.twitter.com/eoMQPPvhGz

madison (top 0.1% on sudoku) @madsmotionless just saw a video of Armani White performing billie eilish on stage with Billie Eilish and idk I was so excited kicking my feet and everything

Andy @DOVA_theDJ Armani White came out and sang “Billie Eilish”with Billie Eilish

Armani White and his song “Billie Eilish” on stage with Billie

Armani White and his song "Billie Eilish" on stage with Billie

she is so sweet

Armani White released his single, Billie Eilish, last year on May 23, 2022. The single was his breakthrough chart single, peaking at number 58 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The single also peaked at number 23 on the Dutch singles chart and spurred his signing up with Def Jam Recordings.

More about Billie Eilish and her music career

Billie Eilish started showing artistic talents at an early age, starting with dancing, particularly tap dancing. She started songwriting at the age of 11, which were refined with the help of her brother Finneas.

The singer had her first chart breakthrough with her 2015 single, Ocean Eyes. The single peaked at number 38 on the Norwegian singles chart, and was later featured on the soundtrack album Everything, Everything (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack).

The singer released her debut EP, Don't Smile at Me, on August 11, 2017. The EP was a major hit, peaking at number 3 on the Kiwi album chart. The EP sold more several million copies worldwide. Singles from the EP were also featured on the Netflix show 13 Reasons Why

Billie Eilish started gaining traction as a singer subsequently, with two back to back tours following the release of her EP, followed by the announcement of her debut studio album.

The singer released her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, on March 29, 2019. Promoted heavily by Spotify, the album was a massive hit, peaking as a chart topper on all major album charts. The album remains her most succesful record till date, being certified as a multi-platinum selling album in several countries.

Following the success of her debut album, the singer was elected to record and perform the title track of the latest James Bond film, No Time to Die. The singer remains the youngest artist to ever record a Bond theme till date.

Billie Eilish released her second studio album, Happier Than Ever, on July 30, 2021. The album was as successful as her debut album on the charts and has been gaining commercial traction since its release.