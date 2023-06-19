In an Instagram post on June 13, 2023, Thrice announced their album Artist in The Ambulance's 20th anniversary tour, which is scheduled to take place from February 12, 2024, to February 26, 2024, in venues across UK, Scotland, as well as mainland Europe. The tour will be preceded by the band's Australia tour in September 2023.

The band also announced that the new tour will feature special performances by Town Portal and Palm Reader.

Tickets for the tour are currently available from the official Thrice page on Soundrink, as well as the official Thrice website. They are priced at £33 plus processing fees, depending upon the venue.

Thrice is celebrating two decades of their third studio album with a tour

Thrice released their third studio album, The Artist in the Ambulance, on August 12, 2003. The album peaked at number 16 on the Billboard 200 album chart. In celebration of its 20-year anniversary, the band has been out on tour, with a first US leg ending in July, to be followed by an Australian leg of the tour in September.

The Australian concerts will be followed by a second US tour in October, which will be followed by the newly announced Europe tour in 2024. Joining the celebration will be the bands Town Portal and Palm Reader.

The full list of dates and venues for the Thrice tour is given below:

September 1, 2023 – Melbourne, Australia, at Northcote Theatre

September 2, 2023 – Sydney, Australia, at Metro Theatre

September 3, 2023 – Brisbane, Australia, at Princess Theatre

September 5, 2023 – Adelaide, Australia, at Lion Arts Factory

September 6, 2023 – Perth, Australia, at Badlands

October 5, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois, at Concord Music Hall

October 6, 2023 – Indianapolis, Indiana, at Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

October 7, 2023 – McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, at Roxian Theatre

October 8, 2023 – Wantagh, New York, at Mulcahy’s Pub And Concert Hall

October 9, 2023 – Hartford, Connecticut, at The Webster Theater

October 11, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts, at Big Night Live

October 12, 2023 – Sayreville, New Jersey, at Starland Ballroom

October 13, 2023 – Norfolk, VA, at The NorVa

October 14, 2023 – Charlotte, North Carolina, at The Underground

October 15, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee, at Marathon Music Works

October 17, 2023 – Houston, Texas, at House Of Blues

October 18, 2023 – Fort Worth, Texas, at Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall

October 20, 2023 – Tucson, Arizona, at The Rialto Theatre

February 12, 2024 – Madrid, Spain, at La Paqui

February 13, 2024 – Barcelona, Spain, at Sala Apolo

February 15, 2024 – Paris, France, at Trabendo

February 16, 2024 – Antwerp, Belgium, at Trix

February 17, 2024 – Tilburg, Netherlands, at 013,

February 19, 2024 – Berlin, Germany, at Huxley’s

February 20, 2024 –Munich, Germany, at Backstage Werk

February 21, 2024 –Cologne, Germany, at Live Music Hall,

February 23, 2024 –Bristol, UK, at Marble Factory

February 24, 2024 –Manchester, UK, at Academy

February 25, 2024 –Glasgow, Scotland, at SWG3

February 26, 2024 –Kentish Town, London, UK, at O2 Forum

A brief overview of Thrice and their music career

Thrice was formed in 1998 as a collaboration between Eddie Breckenridge, Riley Breckenridge, Dustin Kensrue and Teppei Teranishi. The band released their debut studio album, Identity Crisis, in 2000. The album failed to chart.

The band had their first chart breakthrough with their second studio album, The Illusion of Safety, which was released on February 5, 2002. The album peaked at number 14 on the US Indie album chart.

Thrice achieved critical acclaim with their ninth studio album,To Be Everywhere Is to Be Nowhere, which was released on May 27, 2016. The album peaked at number 15 on the Billboard 200 album chart, as well as at number 20 on the Canadian album chart.

