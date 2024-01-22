Bristol Sounds 2024 concert: Where to buy tickets, headliners, venues, dates and everything to know

Bristol Sounds 2024 concert is scheduled to be held at the Lloyds Amphitheatre in Bristol, UK, from June 22, 2024, to June 30, 2024. The 2024 edition will mark the event's 10th anniversary, having been first held in 2012 and annually ever since except for 2020 and 2021, which were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new edition of the concert, which will feature performances by Placebo, James Arthur, and The Breeders, among others, was announced via a post on the official Instagram page of the concert on January 19, 2024.

The presale for Bristol Sounds 2024 will kick off on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at 10:00 am local time and can be accessed by registering for it on the official website of the Bristol Sounds. General tickets will be available on Friday, January 26, 2024, at 10:00 am local time.

Tickets are priced at £44.80 for Standing, £67.20 for unreserved seating, £134.40 for VIP standing, and £156.80 for VIP Unreserved seating tickets, respectively. In addition, accessible platform tickets are priced at £44.80.

The ticket prices are exclusive of processing fees and may be subject to service taxes as and when applicable. All tickets and presales are available exclusively from Bristol Sounds's website.

Bristol Sounds 2024 lineup and headliners

Bristol Sounds 2024 is bringing back the dockside festival in an even larger form, with the new festival expected to cross the 20,000-plus crowd mark attained by the previous year's festival.

The concert will feature an exciting lineup featuring Skindred, James Arthur, Gentleman’s Dub Club, The Breeders, and Placebo to complement such an increase in size and quality. The headliner for the June 27, 2024, day's events is to be announced shortly.

The current lineup for Bristol Sounds 2024 is given below:

June 22, 2024 June 23, 2024 June 26, 2024 June 27, 2024 June 28, 2024 June 29, 2024 June 30, 2024 Skindred Gentlemen's Dub Club James Arthur TBA Placebo TBA The Breeders Reef The Skints TBA TBA Ty Segall Kris Barras Band The Dualers Squid TBA Dreadzone TBA Hollie Cook Kiko Bun Count Skylark TBA

More about the performers

Skindred, a Welsh metal band, rose to prominence with their seventh studio album, Big Tings, which was released on April 27, 2018. The album was a chart-topper on the UK album chart.

Gentlemen's Dub Club is a dub band from Leeds, UK who are best known for their international live performances in festivals such as Glastonbury Festival and Outlook Festival, as well as their second studio album, The Big Smoke, released in 2015.

Headliner James Arthur is a British singer-songwriter who is best known for his second studio album, Back from the Edge, which was released on October 28, 2016. The platinum-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the UK album chart as well as at number 2 and 7 on the Irish and Swiss album charts, respectively.

Alternative rock band Placebo is best known for its fourth studio album, Sleeping with Ghosts, released on March 24, 2003. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Belgian and French album charts.

Lastly, The Breeders is an American alternative rock band best known for their second studio album, Last Splash, released on August 31, 1993, via A4D records. The platinum-certified album peaked at number 5 on the UK album chart.

The Sounds concert series is licensed under the Bristol City Council and maintains a curfew limit between 10:30 to 11:00 pm local time. It is open to everyone above the age of five and is run by the independent UK music promoter organization Crosstown Concerts, who also produce the Ritual Union festival in Oxford.